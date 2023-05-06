Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saturday’s coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla had the texture of clotted cream: a delicious treat, if a bit rich and flavorless. The red velvet robes trimmed in ermine, the five-pound crown, the gold robes on top of gold robes dragging over gold carpets — the regalia often made it feel like a Versace fashion show staged in an assisted-living facility. The purples, reds and yellows looked old-fashioned, reminding us that the last time a British coronation was televised, it took place in black and white.

Queen Camilla’s ensemble, a dress covered in light embroidery with an open-front skirt by Bruce Oldfield, was an elegant bright spot. But it’s difficult to take all this pageantry seriously, or feel that it has any purpose beyond entertainment. And when the character painted as the villain in the earlier seasons is crowned Queen, you can see why a number of people feel the whole show has jumped the shark.

Advertisement

British royal events often feel this way. Strangely anachronistic, heavy with the specter of meaning — yet somehow feeling and emotion remain elusive. Usually, the pompousness is punctured by the presence of something with snap: Meghan with her television-trained grin, or Diana with her outsize glamour, or Princess Beatrice’s comically baroque beige fascinator at William and Kate’s 2011 nuptials. These people (or hats) don’t humanize the proceedings, per se, but give us permission to embrace the spectacle. C’mon, they wink. Lean into the silliness.

The rare moment of pathos was provided by the Ascension Choir, a selection of gospel singers from England, belting “Alleluia (O Clap Your Hands)” and swaying. You could almost see Meghan, whose 2018 wedding to Harry also famously included gospel music, smiling victoriously as the sun began to rise in southern California. (Perhaps she’s even pajama-clad on Oprah’s sofa for a watch party?)

The only genuinely contemporary look was Kate's. Now Princess of Wales (and one day, Queen — we’ll get to do this all again!), she wore a white Alexander McQueen gown under her blue and red robes. On her head was not a tiara studded with family jewels, but a flower crown, made by British milliner Jess Collett with the McQueen brand from silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work. She wore more typical jewelry around her neck and ears, including a necklace made in 1950 for Queen Elizabeth, and a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Advertisement

But the flower crown was a genuine statement. Reportedly, she chose it in deference to the desire to keep the ceremony more low-key; there were no precious stones embedded in its silver leaves. It’s the sort of headpiece more typical of a rich bride conjuring a royal vibe at the altar — someone cosplaying, rather than embracing, royalty. It acknowledges the discomfort of monarchy in the 21st century, but also sidesteps the controversies of dubiously acquired jewels, like the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

The flower crown is also the unofficial headpiece of Coachella, the California desert music festival where influencers descend each year to perform a kind of vape-fueled spring equinox. It may be that, to the rest of the world, a leafy headpiece with a bit of sparkle feels more significant, or relevant, than a velvet headpiece stuffed and heavy with rubies and tourmalines. The flower crown is the royal regalia of the influencer, whose Instagram grid existence, at this point, is more enthralling to most than life in a palace. Princess Kate, after all, is the closest thing the monarchy has to an influencer.

The flower crown may not carry the weight of history, but for better or worse, it looks modern.

GiftOutline Gift Article