Many of us find ourselves living far away from our parents or children, whether they are a few states or an ocean away. For me, my long-distance relationship with my parents started when I was a teenager, and we stayed in touch via landline, letters, and, later, video chat. Recently, I signed off a call with my usual jaunty “I’ll talk to you again soon!” and out of the lingering silence rose an uneasy feeling. As the wrinkles on our faces sink deeper and the hair on our heads dim into silver, how much longer can this connection last? Through this comic, I wanted to express our longing for togetherness when we are apart from our loved ones — a subtle wave, which can be as crushing as it is quiet.