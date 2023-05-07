Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There’s a new charity puzzle collection on the scene, and this one is full of metas! Contest Crosswords Combating Cancer (CCCC) is a set of 16 meta crosswords organized by Will Pfadenhauer to raise money for cancer-related charities. There were 18 contributing constructors to CCCC and I was happy to be one of them. If you like solving metas, you’ll enjoy the set — most of the metas are designed to be somewhere in the easy- to easy-medium range, although a few of them might be a bit more challenging than easy. But most importantly, you’ll be contributing to a very good cause and getting some fun puzzles in the process. So, check out the link for more information.

The CCCC files include the solutions to each puzzle, but should you get stuck while solving any of the metas and not want to look at the answers directly, you can visit the CCCC page at the XWord Muggles Forum and you can find people who will be happy to give hints to them. And if you want even more metas in your life, Will also runs the independent meta website Pandora’s Blocks Crosswords. Check that out, too.

Nine phrases have been redefined as though one of its words is a casual, shortened form of a different, longer word. I tried to nod at the theme by inserting an abbreviation (or at least hint at the casual nature of it) in each clue, too.

24A: ["I’m def in the area!"?] is TOTES AROUND . “Totes” is a casual shortening of “totally,” so this is clued as though it’s totally around .

26A: [Big ups for a theater actor?] is STAGE PROPS , clued as though it’s stage proper respects .

44A: [Rowan Atkinson’s “Mr.” TV character when he’s feeling resentful over someone else’s success?] is JELLY BEAN , clued as though it’s jealous bean .

FLAMING GORGE , clued as though it’s flaming? gorgeous! The 48A: ["Blazing fiercely? OMG it’s beautiful!"?] is, clued as though it’sThe Flaming Gorge is a national recreation area spanning northeastern Utah and southwestern Wyoming and is the site of the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, in case you didn’t know.

72A: [Folks who love s’mores and Lucky Charms and the flavor of TCBY’s Roasty Toasty yogurt?] is MARSHMALLOW PEEPS , clued as though it’s marshmallow people .

96A: [Journos who don’t often experience erotic attraction to others?] is ACE REPORTERS , clued as though it’s asexual reporters .

99A: [BFFs when they try some food?] is TASTE BUDS , clued as though it’s taste buddies .

123A: [Comic strip Viking’s nickname when he orders a deli sub?] is SAMMY HAGAR , clued as though it’s sandwich Hagar .

WINDOW LEDGE, clued as though it’s window legend. I wasn’t aware that “ledge” was a shortening of “legend” until I wrote the puzzle, but it seems to be well-attested in 125A: [Iconic celeb looking out of a building?] is, clued as though it’s. I wasn’t aware that “ledge” was a shortening of “legend” until I wrote the puzzle, but it seems to be well-attested in British slang

I had this idea sitting on my shelf for about six or seven months. I wrote down JELLY BEAN in my notepad last September, but couldn’t find enough phrases that could work even after several weeks of searching. Many slangy abbreviations that people use in speech and writing like “obvi” and “ridic” aren’t words with other meanings besides the shortened forms of “obviously” and “ridiculous.” At first I was going to avoid GORGE altogether, in part because it was tough to settle on a phrase with GORGE that I thought would be readily familiar, but also because cluing FLAMING GORGE as flaming gorgeous was a grammatical hassle. (I’m only now seeing that there is an activity called GORGE WALKING, and that would have been much easier to clue as gorgeous walking. Oh well.)

FLAMING GORGE was actually a replacement for another theme answer that I’d only realized was broken midway through building the grid. 48A was going to be THAT’S SHOW BIZ, clued maybe as [”Now you’ve seen what Mr. Markie is like during a rap concert”?] … and then it hit me that this was the exact opposite of what I was supposed to do. In this case I would have been starting with a normal, longer phrase (that’s show business) and then shortening it to be about Biz Markie, but BIZ is supposed to be reinterpreted as the shortened form of “business.” The correct way would have been to use BIZ MARKIE and clue his name like [Actress Post, when she became the CEO of a company?], where you’d interpret the answer as business Markie. Anyhow, that’s some inside baseball about how the theme came together.

Some other answers and clues:

32A: [Corporate buzzword referring to successful collaboration] is SYNERGY . I’m very much not in the business world, but I put this word in the same category of overused biz jargon like “circle back” and “touch base.”

75A: [Feature of “guitar” but not “lute”] is SILENT U . You have to be somewhat careful here since the crossing EPHESUS at 47D: [Ancient locale of the Library of Celsus] can be tricky if you don’t know how to spell it.

ELLA Toone. She scored the first goal of the 79A: [English soccer forward Toone] isToone. She scored the first goal of the Euro 2022 final against Germany.

89A: ["Fortnite” fans] is GAMERS . There are several video game-related references in this puzzle, although most of them are more old-school than this one. There’s LAST at 11D: [Finishing 8th in a race in “Mario Kart 64,” say], SEGA at 75D: ["Sonic Drift” company], and ATARI at 106D: [___ Lynx (handheld console released in 1989)]. Just shows you where my mind goes, I guess.

16D: [Rectangular diamond, e.g.?] is CARD . It’s probably more like a rounded rectangle since the corners aren’t right angles, but that’s still a rectangle in my book.

27D: [Collect $200 with one’s top hat, say] is PASS GO . This is about the top hat token in Monopoly, although I suppose you could wear an actual top hat while playing the game and collect your money there if you wanted.

74D: [Companion who may get the zoomies] is PET CAT . I’ve said this before but every time I write a clue for CAT or PET CATS, I start by observing the weird things that my cat does and go from there. It’s art imitating life.

87D: ["Sway through the crowd to an empty space” song of 1983] is LET’S DANCE by David Bowie. Back in 2014 I submitted a themeless puzzle to the New York Times with the same answer, but it was rejected. I later resubmitted the puzzle with many of the same answers but a couple of revised corners, and it was accepted … but LET’S DANCE was one of the removals. It only took nine years to get in off the waiting list, so patience paid off.

88D: [Four-year-old canines, e.g.] is BABY TEETH. My favorite clue today.

