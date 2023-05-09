E. Jean Carroll dressed to win

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

E. Jean Carroll, who emerged victorious on Tuesday in a lawsuit she filed accusing Donald Trump of sexually abusing and defaming her, is from a generation that knows perhaps better than any other how women use clothes to be taken more seriously. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At 79, she told the court: “I am a member of the Silent Generation. … Women like me were taught to keep our chins up and not to complain.” This is also the generation that introduced us to the modern sheath dress, the pencil skirt and the pussybow blouse — staples of the working woman’s wardrobe developed to armor a generation newly entering the white collar world.

You’re supposed to stay silent, the thinking went, so you better look good doing it.

Carroll is a longtime writer for women’s magazines, most notably Elle, where her “Ask E. Jean” column ran from the early ’90s to 2019. (The excerpt from her 2019 book accusing Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-’90s appeared in another women’s outlet, the Cut).

That means she knows well the ways that feminine interests are relegated to their own special section, and how often people (and not just men) like to use that as an excuse to look down on discussions of clothes, gossip, panicking over dates, insecurity and women’s pain, emotional or physical. But across her columns and reporting, Carroll has always swatted at that notion, asserting that humor, charisma and brains are qualities that live in women’s magazines as easily as they do in men’s, with their blustery dude writers doing codpiece journalism.

She seems to come from a school that believes there’s nothing wrong with writing for the pink pages — unless you think that a women’s magazine, or TV show, or film, or book should be taken less seriously because of the sex of its creators, or because it’s wrapped in a splashy bundle of fashion advertising.

And you can see that in the way she dresses, especially in the clothes she wore to court in New York City over the past few weeks. Carroll is a woman who embodies taking yourself seriously — valuing your career, your ambitions and your smarts. But not at the expense of appreciating pleasure, beauty and joy.

You’d have to be a fool to think her clothes weren’t part of the equation in this trial. Much of testifying as a victim of sexual assault in court is a degrading process of convincing a jury that you look like a victim of sexual assault. Trump made that much clear when he dismissed Carroll as “not my type.” The jurors were shown images of Carroll, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff, who also testified that Trump assaulted them, at the ages Trump would have attacked them. We can all assume why the lawyers might have done that.

So, yes, she was in court to convince a jury of her side of the story. Carroll’s clothes made her look reliable and crisp, a vision of reliability. She came in each day smoothly coifed and professionally attired in blazers, good coats and pleated suits. (A bit Gwyneth Paltrow.) She looked dignified, elegant, at ease with herself, in a white 1950s-ish boucle suit, or a deep-brown pleated shirtdress, or a white embroidered blazer.

But she also looked like a fashion magazine writer and reader: belting her blazers, pairing grays and browns and creams with an aesthete’s eye. Even her navy blue skirt suit was a little bit special, with a small notch-collar lapel and the cuffs turned up to reveal a flash of white.

These are the tricks you learn when you hang out with great stylists, or rub elbows with designers, or are simply the kind of person who enjoys an afternoon looking through the department store racks with no expectation to buy but just admiring a good battenberg lace, an interesting collar, the warm pinks and blues of a lovely scarf. (In fact, she testified that despite her trauma from the assault, she still goes to Bergdorf occasionally, because the store sells “some of the loveliest things the world has ever created.”)

One day, she wore a pair of saddle shoe pumps. Another, she cinched a navy blazer with a belt whose clasp was a tiny bronze hand. Ha! Those are accessories you spend a bit too much on to cheer yourself up after one too many bad dates, or find on the sale rack and think, “This is kooky, but at this price, I bet I can make it work.”

These little flourishes suggest that being a bit self-indulgent is sometimes a part of being human, and even, at times, a source of comfort. Her wardrobe shows a happy relationship with clothes and style as platforms for delight — a relationship that is increasingly forgotten in our spiraling addiction to wear-it-and-chuck-it fast fashion.

To be sure, Carroll is a woman who moves in Manhattan’s upper crust. Trump assaulted her in Bergdorf Goodman, after all, and her clothes looked as if they came from such stores. But throughout the course of the trial, she never looked arrogant, or gussied up, affects luxury clothing can sometimes have. Most importantly, she never dressed as if she were compromising.

In other words, she never looked as if she were submitting to someone else’s vision of “a victim.”

It can be difficult for even those of us who love clothes to demand that they matter. Most often, when we struggle to explain their importance, we talk about them as art, or as a form of armor.

But they are not art — they’re too commercial and too much about identity for that — and they are not just protective. Clothes reveal as much as they obscure.

A turtleneck under a button-up shirt might cover you physically, but the pairing also perhaps speaks to how Carroll felt unable, after Trump assaulted her, to even flirt. That’s not to say that every woman who wears a turtleneck has some secret pain; the power of fashion is that one garment can make a zillion different statements. But when you get to know a person, as a friend or professional acquaintance or through courtroom testimony, you begin to see some of who they are through clothes. And rather than becoming a source of judgment, clothes can become a conduit to empathy.

For younger women especially, Carroll looks like a beacon. I felt a wave of triumph seeing her arrive at the courtroom each day in her wittily-paired neutrals and her spunky accessories. And in her ability and courage to be an insistent voice — for herself.

Somehow her clothes were her perfect accomplice. Not a shield, but a reminder of the drumbeat of her personality, her individuality. Her clothes remind us of the classic escape valve: putting on a great outfit to face the worst day.

Knowing that a familiar texture or a tone might soothe you, or the way a jacket you wore for that last successful meeting might bolster you. Of the tiny but significant comfort of thinking, “God, this is all so miserable. But at least my jacket looks fabulous.”

