At Westminster, what’s it like to be very good? Ask the dogs.

NEW YORK — The humans of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show often have the same things to say about their very different dogs. From the Alaskan malamute to the Yorkie, they’ll talk about how pleased and happy they are to have a top dog; how playful and affectionate the dog is out of the ring; how seriously the dog takes the competition; and — of course — how good they are.

These things are all true, of course, but they don’t tell the full story of what it’s like to be a contender for the most prestigious canine prize. For that, we had to ask the dogs. Here’s what they told us.

Bee, Shetland sheepdog (masters agility competition, 16-inch division)

I’m ready. READY. It is time to jump! I’m jumping right now. It’s not time to jump yet but I NEED to jump. Isittimetogoyet. Human says wait. Human says go.

Over the sticks. Jump the next stick. Human is yelling: “Bee! Tunnel tunnel tunnel tunnel!” I’m running through the tunnel. Jumping! Barking!

Friday, we got in the car and drove the whole day to get here. We did it last year, too, and I jumped and then there were treats and a big ribbon and so many humans around my human, and lots of pets for me, a good girl. We are in New York. The smells are different than Ohio. There isn’t as much grass.

Bee brought her A-game! 🏆



The defending Agility Champion reclaims the title!#WestminsterDogShow pic.twitter.com/8XMhjyiJFH — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 7, 2023

But everyone is so friendly! They know me!? They remember big jump big ribbon. I’m doing it again, for the snacks but really for the attention. Okay! Out of the tunnel and time for poles. In out in out between the poles, barking! More jumps, more tunnel, and then I’m up the tippy ramp and down it, and through the tire, and there’s human, and suddenly I’m in her arms and everyone is cheering, just like last time. And then running in circles and barking, and then human picks me up, and here comes the big man with the big ribbon, again.

“Thank you so much,” human tells the man. “You were so good,” she tells me. Camera zooms in on me. Another human is asking what it is about me that makes me such a successful competitor.

“She brings her A game,” human says.

Trumpet, bloodhound (2022’s best in show)

What’s it like to be back here as the reigning champ? Humans sure do make a fuss about it. Probably because I was the first bloodhound. Last year, I was on TV and I met celebrities. I took a tour of the Purina dog-food factory. People see me here and they lose their minds. It’s been —

— Oh, sorry, I smelled some chips over there. What were you asking?

Right. This year. Anyway, I guess I’ve grown a little jaded. It’s fun getting all this attention, but this isn’t what it’s all about for me. I like it when kids come over to pet me, because they’re not star-struck. They just want to touch my wrinkles.

Oh, sorry, they’re calling me over there now — gotta do a photo-op with someone named Mrs. Met on the Westminster purple carpet.

Um, wow. She looks like one of my chew toys. See what I mean? This year has been weird. Look, I can smell that there’s a human under there, I know she’s not actually a chew toy, but it’s still weird.

Okay, the photographers are all calling out to me: “Trumpet, hey bud! Good boy.” Gotta give ’em what they want. One of the people in this media scrum has Goldfish crackers in their pocket.

Sunny, Coton de Tulear (best in breed winner)

Here’s the thing that none of the other dogs talk about. Once you’re done with your beauty routine, you can’t really go to the bathroom. And, apologies — perhaps this is TMI, I know we’ve only just met — but I haven’t yet, ahem, done my business this morning.

We drove up from Florida, Harry and me. We got to the tent super-early. There’s a doggy port-a-potty of sorts behind the grooming tent — it’s these stalls with wood chips on the ground. But when you travel, your schedule gets thrown off. And once I get to the competition, I really get in the zone.

So we go through my whole grooming routine. I get brushed out completely. Coton means cotton in French, if you didn’t know, so that’s the look we’re going for. There’s hair spray. And I am ready to get in that ring and win again, just like last year. There aren’t that many dogs up against me. That’s the benefit of being a rare breed that’s relatively new to Westminster. The drawback is that it’s tough to advance to best in group.

It all goes exactly as Harry and I envisioned it. I get in there and crush it in the ring. Best Coton in the country. Though, I’m probably going to lose non-sporting to Winston the bulldog later tonight. Again.

But now that I’ve won again, I can ... unclench ... a bit. [Eyes widen] Sorry, gotta go!

Dot, Cavalier King Charles spaniel (masters agility competition, 8-inch division)

All I know is that I was having fun out there. Some people are saying that I had a little too much fun. If you weren’t paying close attention, that’s how it would look: I had a strong start. I cleared the hurdles, zigged and zagged the poles, zoomed across the elevated walkway, cleared the next two hurdles, and then a third. And with that third hurdle, I could hear all the people say, “Oooh.” And not in a good way. I was supposed to do that jump after I scaled the A-frame, it turns out.

What the crowd didn’t notice was that Antonia, my handler, tweaked her knee a little bit. Re-watch the video — you see her reach for it ever so slightly once I get past the second hurdle. I rely on her for guidance — Antonia’s the one who gets to preview the course, not me! — and it distracted me just a bit.

And look, once the crowd reacts like that, the vibes are off. So I came off that third hurdle and ran in a little circle, because what else was I supposed to do? Might as well have some fun. This, apparently, was not correct either. So Antonia sends me up and down the A-frame, through the tunnel, over the seesaw, and then through the tire to the finish line. But it was too late.

So we didn’t place. You can’t win ’em all. It’s okay. I still think Antonia is a very good girl.

Nikita, Russian Toy (in the grooming tent before best in breed competition)

The bath, oh my God, not the bath. I think I’m gonna be sick. [Shakes off water; trembles]

First I have to get wet. You how people say someone’s only however many pounds soaking wet? Well, I’m four pounds, five soaking wet. I love it once I’m out there in the ring — the crowds go wild for me, they love the ear floofs — but this process? I could do without.

There are so many steps. Now it’s time to get out the hairdryer. It’s loud. The brushing! It’s never-ending. I wish I could go roll in the mud, instead.

Okay, Nikita. Get it together. You were already a grand champion once. Bitch, you can do this! (I can say that, it’s a dog show, it’s what we’re called).

Oh no. Oh no. Now it’s time to trim my paws. Owner calls these “Grinch feet,” because I get these little tufts of hair between my toes, and that would be a good joke if it weren’t for the scissors. They are gonna have to give me so much chicken to make up for this. And not just any chicken. The good chicken, with garlic powder, my favorite.

Just think of the ring, Nikita. Think of the people who will cheer for you. Think of the … scissors. Oh no. I think I’m gonna be sick.

Nikita was withdrawn from the competition because she got too nervous to go on, and vomited. “We don’t want to talk about it,” said Kelsey Jesseph, her handler. She spent the rest of the day curled up in her crate with a stuffed toy snail, while Jesseph showed other dogs.

Kenzo, Akita (best in breed winner)

I am from Italy. Of course, you probably figured that out from-a my slight accent. But I live in Maine.

We do this every weekend, and I love it. The grooming is every day. Conditioner on my coat, nail trims. A bath once a week. Thickening spray for my coat before the competition, and blow-drying. Plenty of combing and trimming.

I like to watch the other dogs while it’s happening. There’s a cocker spaniel right there, with its ears all wrapped up. There’s a Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever in front of me, and maybe 45 terriers behind me. We’re all in here together.

But once we’re in the ring, even if there’s a lot of us, it’s just me and the handler — and the judge. Nancy, my handler, makes sure my feet are positioned just right. She keeps bits of hot dogs in her pocket and feeds them to me while the judge runs her hands over my body — my head and neck, front legs, the underside of my chest, shoulders and spine, back legs and tail. Nancy pulls back my lips and shows her my teeth. I get another little piece of hot dog. And then we run in a big circle and people cheer. Sometimes — like today — we’ll wait a few hours and run in an even bigger circle, and even more people cheer.

Zsaru, komondor (best in breed competitor)

YES, I AM VERY EXCITED TO COMPETE. That’s why handler is making me walk back and forth. I am SO EXCITED that I am actually SKIPPING, which is a PROBLEM, because the judges want us to walk normally and that is NOT EASY IN MY CURRENT STATE. I am almost 3, but I have BIG puppy energy.

The dreds have been years in the making. Because of them I also canNOT get dirty. So the groomers are here to make me look good and I LOVE them and I’m going to try to KISS THEIR FACES. But now they’re going to put chalk dust on my hair to make it look extra bright and I have to STAY STILL, ZSARU.

Out to the ring! FUN. The judge touches my hair. The judge asks me to RUN so I RUN but actually I do a little SKIP because I AM HAVING A GREAT TIME and CANNOT HELP MYSELF and also there are bits of PORK CHOPS to eat, and even though this means I come in second place I am STILL VERY DELIGHTED.

Winston, French bulldog (best in Breed, best in Group, non-sporting)

Darling, everyone talks about manifesting these days. That’s what I was doing when I got out in that ring for the non-sporting group. I was manifesting a repeat win for best in breed, and again for best in group.

Also, Perry, my handler, brought pork chops. That helps.

It was a little cheeky of me, I realize. Once the judge for best in group picked me, the Dalmatian, the poodle, and a few others as the top dogs, I gently placed a paw on that purple winners’ platform when we were supposed to be doing our final walk. But that’s how manifesting works! Visualize your desires.

Winston leaps into the lead ✨ #WestminsterDogShow pic.twitter.com/YXPpmcOI4a — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) May 9, 2023

And then, yes, I admit — maybe my next bit was a little over the top. I probably should not have jumped into the box displaying our group name, making the crowd gasp, and forcing Perry to reach in there and scoop me out. But what’s a night at Westminster without a little drama? The other dogs might not have done that. But they’re also not contenders for best in show.

About this story: These perspectives of the dogs of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are based on watching them perform in the competition and from interviews with owners or handlers about the dogs’ experience, temperament and personalities.

