Winfrey teams with Arthur C. Brooks on book about happiness

NEW YORK —
Brooks, who teaches a “Leadership and Happiness” class at Harvard, said in a statement that he had long admired Winfrey, who last year praised his bestseller “From Strength to Strength” and interviewed him for her “Super Soul” podcast.
“As a social scientist, I look at the data and evidence on what leads to the greatest happiness, while Oprah knows how to reach people at the most important critical points in their lives,” he said. “This book will introduce readers to the incredible science of happiness, based on the best research available.”
Other books written or co-written by Winfrey include “What I Know for Sure,” “The Path Made Clear” and “Food, Health and Happiness.”