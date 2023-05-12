Smithsonian’s Asian art museum celebrates 100 years and looks to the future

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Smithsonian’s first great art donor is largely forgotten to history. In 1905, Charles Lang Freer offered his collection to the nation, but the Board of Regents wasn’t convinced that art was a good fit for an institution focused on history, science and technology. It took the intervention of President Teddy Roosevelt to close the deal (Alexander Graham Bell telegraphed the good news), and another 18 years to complete the Freer Gallery on the Mall, which opened on May 9, 1923.

On Thursday night, the gallery — now known as the National Museum of Asian Art — celebrated its 100th anniversary with a black-tie dinner for 200 donors, celebrities and diplomats at the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industry building.

“These men understood the significance and symbolism of establishing a world-class art museum on the National Mall,” director Chase Robinson told the audience. “That the museum was devoted principally to Asian art reflected the internationalism and global ambitions of early-20th-century men.” Over the years, he said, the museum has evolved from a place of quiet contemplation to an engaged, global entity with the responsibility of contributing to what is “fast becoming an Asian century.”

Four years ago, the Smithsonian combined the Freer Gallery of Art and the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery into one museum displaying art from China, Japan, Korea, South Asia and the Middle East. The rebranding served both as a clearer description of the museum’s collection and a way to sidestep the problematic legacy of the Sackler name. The centennial celebration is a way for the museum to move on — acknowledging its past while focusing on the future.

A New York industrialist who made his fortune building railway cars, Freer traveled the globe and donated more than 9,500 pieces of American and Asian art to the Smithsonian. But he is best known for his patronage of artist James McNeill Whistler — and the gallery’s famed Peacock Room, which holds one of Whistler’s most famous paintings, “The Princess from the Land of Porcelain.” Freer was an unusual collector for his time, mixing Western and Eastern art into one, cohesive aesthetic.

“As an undergraduate, Washington, D.C., was tough for me,” Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Burch III told the audience. “But the Freer became my escape. It was the place where I could come and examine different cultures. It expanded my notions of creativity and allowed me to experience new ways of thinking.”

Freer was the first Gilded Age multimillionaire to donate his private collection and an endowment to the nation, launching Washington’s vast holdings of priceless art. (Three decades later, Andrew Mellon’s paintings and sculptures formed the foundation for the National Gallery of Art.)

The Freer grew over the next decades, but it was psychiatrist Arthur Sackler who made headlines in 1982 when he donated more than 1,000 pieces of Asian art valued at $50 million — and another $4 million for a building to showcase it. The gallery opened in 1987 with a three-day celebration that included philanthropists, politicians and even royalty.

Sackler died suddenly four months before the celebration. Eight years later, his younger brothers began selling OxyContin through their company Purdue Pharma. The Sackler name became synonymous with the global opioid crisis, and art institutions around the world cut ties and still face ongoing pressure to remove any trace of family’s donations. The Smithsonian, however, is legally bound to keep the Freer and Sackler names on the exterior of the buildings.

The damage to Sackler’s legacy is an ongoing source of frustration for his widow, Dame Jillian Sackler, a co-founder of the gallery who donated millions to the museum herself and attended Thursday’s celebration.

“His contribution has never been as respected as it should have been,” she said in an interview at the event. “Arthur was an extraordinary, great American and now he’s being lumped in with the Oxy-Sackler side of the family. It’s just so stupid and lazy and inaccurate.”

For the museum, it’s a complicated line to navigate. “For many, the opioid epidemic, although multi-causal, has become closely associated with one family’s name,” Robinson said in an interview. “Therefore, it’s a source for those of some unhappiness that that name remains in the gallery.”

There’s a public notice in the gallery, he said, that makes explicit mention of the opioid epidemic and notes the Smithsonian’s legal obligations to display the name. The Sackler debate is part of a larger historical examination of other institutions that bear the name of benefactors whose reputations have changed over time, how museum collections came together and who owns what art.

“We live in a time of reckoning, which, as a historian, I think is a good thing,” Robinson said. “To me, the absolute crucial response is candor and transparency.”

But the Sacklers were not the point of the gala. The theme for the night was “journeys” — both the literally journeys Freer made to amass his collection and the century-long evolution of the museum, Robinson said.

The formal, multicultural party brought together the ever-melding categories of East and West. Writer-actor Mindy Kaling, who joined the museum’s board last year, served as host, delivering lighthearted, occasionally profane commentary on the Hollywood’s writers’ strike, her love of the Smithsonian and her role as emcee, which consisted of one-liners and descriptions of the evening’s menu.

“When you think of Mindy Kaling, you don’t think ‘trustee of the Smithsonian museum,’” Kaling joked with the audience. “’Yes, she’s beautiful and put together, but she’s just a Hollywood starlet. She’s not an intellectual.’” (No joke: Her social media has introduced millions of her fans to the museum.)

The centennial celebration cumulates Saturday with an all-day festival, tours at the museum and a free, sold-out concert with K-pop star Eric Nam and singer Raveena. (Didn’t score a ticket? The concert will be simulcast on Freer Plaza near the Mall.)

The attention now is firmly on the next 100 years, with an eye on using the platform to showcase the changing definition of what it means to be an American and a global citizen.

Robinson thinks of the museum as “collection of collections” (it just announced a gift of rare Japanese lacquers from the late Jacqueline Avant) and said it fulfills a number of roles: conserving and preserving, scholarship and public programs.

“But I often think about it as an empathy and respect generator,” he continued. “That’s what it does. Visitors come in, many of whom are not deeply familiar with Asian art, and they spend a half an hour or an hour, and when they leave they have a newfound respect and admiration for the creative genius of Asian cultures. That’s what I like to think.”

So does Bunch: “This museum allows the public to find understanding, to find clarity, to find a way across cultural lines,” he told the audience. By using American and Asian art, the museum starts conversations about “identity, inclusion, and diversity. It’s telling a more complete version of the American story, and it helps to foster understanding and tolerance.”

