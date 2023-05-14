1A: [Caribbean music genre pioneered by Lord Shorty in the 1970s] is SOCA. I’m not terribly familiar with Soca, but I think it’s interesting that it’s an abbreviation of “Soul of Calypso.”

19A: [Butler employee, for short] is PROF. Butler University in Indianapolis, that is.

CLIPPY. I was surprised to learn while building this puzzle that Clippy wasn’t the assistant’s original name! It was originally called Clippit, though I’ve only ever heard people call it Clippy. 32A: [Nickname of a former Microsoft Office assistant that resembled an office fastener] is. I was surprised to learn while building this puzzle that Clippy wasn’t the assistant’s original name! It was originally called Clippit, though I’ve only ever heard people call it Clippy. This Seattle Met piece by Benjamin Cassidy does a deep dive into how Clippy became a cultural icon.

40A: [Hoops coach Tyronn] is Tyronn LUE. I’m still a little surprised that he hasn’t made his way into more crosswords given his letter combination; he won a championship as the Cavaliers coach in 2016, so it’s not like he’s made zero impact on the NBA. I was a bit leery about cluing him by the team he currently coaches (the Clippers), first because there was a nonzero chance he would have been let go by the Clippers after they were eliminated from the playoffs, and second because CLIPPY was in the puzzle too.

62A: [Incoming statement?] is HERE WE ARE. The clue is sort of a callback to the finances in the theme.

85A: [Athlete delivering a routine performance] is ICE DANCER. Routine as in “dance routine,” not “average.”

WENG. He’s responsible for 132A: [1970s New York Times crossword editor Will] is Will. He’s responsible for writing a statement that crossword constructors everywhere nowadays cite as advice for solvers: “Don’t be conscience‐stricken if you use dictionaries, atlases and such in doing a puzzle. It’s your puzzle and you can do it any way you please.” Meaning, if a friend or family member of yours tells you that it’s “cheating” to look up answers to help you solve a puzzle, don’t believe them. Just show them that quote.

WYNN. I’ve watched a few of her ContraPoints videos; they’re sometimes quite long, but she puts in a ton of research and she argues her points well. Only a week before I wrote this puzzle, I watched her 8D: [YouTuber Natalie who discusses politics and gender on the channel ContraPoints] is Natalie. I’ve watched a few of her ContraPoints videos; they’re sometimes quite long, but she puts in a ton of research and she argues her points well. Only a week before I wrote this puzzle, I watched her response to the “Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling” podcast.

TREES. Let’s just put a 46D: ["Happy” plants in Bob Ross paintings] is. Let’s just put a happy little link to Bob Ross here

95D: ["Taxi” fare, say?] is TV DINNER. They used to air “Taxi” reruns in syndication on one of the local Chicago network channels when I was growing up, but I only watched a little bit of it. Even though it was before my time I liked this clue.