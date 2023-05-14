Like pretty much anyone, I have my days of struggling with how I see myself and my body in the world. But it’s the way others see me and my disabled body that is hardest for me to accept. When I looked past the eyes and down the halls of disability history, I saw reflections of my experience as an object of public fascination, and I wanted to examine this precedent to reflect on the implications of staring in our day-to-day lives.
More than ‘just a look’: The long history of staring in the disability community
I wanted to examine this precedent to reflect on the implications of staring in our day-to-day lives
We publish comics about gender and identity every Sunday. To stay in the loop, follow @thelilynews on Instagram.