The biggest revelations from the new ‘Secrets of Hillsong’ docuseries

To many, the once-celebrated “hipster pastor” is still the face of the church organization, despite the fact that the branch he led in New York — famously frequented in the mid-2010s by the likes of Justin Bieber, some Kardashians and Kevin Durant — is one of Hillsong’s 80 or so locations worldwide. Nearly three years after he was fired, he remains a figure of widespread fascination, and “The Secrets of Hillsong” capitalizes on the intrigue: The documentary, which will air its first two episodes on FX on Friday and its second two May 26 (with each set available on Hulu the following day), offers the first substantial on-the-record comments from Lentz since his firing, and they are as revealing and thoughtful as anyone might hope.