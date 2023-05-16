The biggest revelations from the new ‘Secrets of Hillsong’ docuseries

Many of the series’ numerous allegations against Hillsong have been previously reported in news stories and documentaries, such as last year’s “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” on Discovery Plus. They include: allegations of discrimination against women, people of color and the LGBTQ community; disturbingly close scrutiny of young adults’ sex lives; exploitation of volunteer labor; and church leaders’ extravagant personal use of donated funds.
The series also airs previously known allegations that the church downplayed and even concealed sexual misconduct, including by Hillsong founder Brian Houston and his father, pastor Frank Houston. The younger Houston has been accused of both his own sexual misconduct, including making sexually suggestive remarks to a female attendee of a conference in 2019, and of covering up his father’s sexual abuse of young boys in the 1970s. (Houston blames his incident on an accidental mix of anxiety medication and alcohol and says it was a one-time mistake, but he has denied covering up his father’s sex abuse.)
Still, “The Secrets of Hillsong” makes a number of new revelations, listed below.
Lentz says childhood sex abuse and a prescription-drug addiction sent him to rock bottom
Lentz says he was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder after college and was prescribed medication. He began taking more without authorization to keep up with the demanding pace of Hillsong’s expansion in the 2010s. Lentz also reveals that he is a survivor of childhood sex abuse at the hands of a family friend, which distorted his ideas and desires in adulthood. “Any sort of drugs mixed with any sort of sexual addictions mixed with any sort of pressure, it’ll create a storm of problems,” Lentz says.
Lentz takes responsibility for the affair that led to his firing
Within the first few moments that Lentz is on-screen, he wells up and expresses nervousness about how his words will be portrayed and received. He prays aloud on-camera, a riff on the serenity prayer.
Lentz notes that, in the months ahead of his firing, he knew he wasn’t fit to lead his church and should have stepped away, and he owns up when asked about his infidelity. “I did those things. Those are on me. I take responsibility for those, and for the rest of my life I’ll be making amends where I can,” he says.
There was another affair
Though the revelation of Lentz’s affair with New York designer Ranin Karim led to his firing, Lentz himself admits that there were others, including Leona Kimes, a church member who worked as the Lentzes’ nanny. Laura Lentz, in an interview for the series, even recalls catching her husband with Kimes: “One night I found them in a compromising position,” adding that she “ran into the room and shoved Carl and hit him, then I jumped on top of her and punched her.” Kimes stayed on as the Lentzes’ nanny for some time afterward.
In an open letter published after Lentz’s firing, Kimes accused Lentz of sexually abusing her, which Lentz denies. “I am responsible for allowing an inappropriate relationship to develop in my house with someone who worked for us,” he says on-screen. “Any notion of abuse is categorically false.”
Lentz credits therapy, which is controversial in some Christian circles, with his healing
After leaving Hillsong, Lentz went to rehab and “began the layer peel-back” of how he’d fallen so far short of his ideals. “I found out at that rehab center that I was a mess inside,” he says.
“Unfortunately, sometimes in our Christian community, we have neglected logic, neglected science, neglected therapy, neglected help,” he adds. In his own therapy sessions, “we prayed. We talked about God. But then we talked about stuff that prayer in and of itself and talking about Jesus is not going to fix.”
After fleeing New York, Lentz moved to Sarasota, Fla., and got a desk job
Lentz went to Florida, he says, because he could go “off the grid,” and he shows a film crew his desk at the gray-and-white office of an advertising firm. Lentz, his signature aviator frames and skinny jeans long gone but replaced by a leopard-print collared shirt, jokes that the job is a good fit: “I’ve been advertising the Gospel for quite a while.” (Other reporting makes clear that he accepted a position with a church in Tulsa earlier this year.)
Lentz’s marriage survived the scandal
“The Secrets of Hillsong” waits until its final minutes to show footage of the Lentzes and their three children at home in Sarasota together, revealing that their marriage and family remain intact. Though Laura admits that she was angry at her husband, at their church and even at God, Lentz praises her enduring commitment to all three. “Nobody should go through that,” he says of his own infidelity, “especially a wife who’s flawless in character.”
Some raise the possibility that Lentz’s swift firing was retaliation
On-screen, past associates of Brian Houston paint him as vindictive. Geoff Bullock, a former music leader, recounts how he left the church after a dispute with Houston over volunteer exploitation. Later, he alleges, Hillsong, at Houston’s direction, “tried to destroy” him by isolating him, marring his reputation and barring worship musicians from performing his compositions.
Lentz says he was thinking of leaving to start his own church shortly before he was fired — which leads reporters and former congregants in the series to speculate that Houston, as former congregant Janice Lagata puts it, “went scorched-earth just to ruin his chances of surviving outside of Hillsong.”
“Rule number one of power is you don’t outshine the master,” Alex French, a Vanity Fair contributing editor who has covered Hillsong and Lentz, says on-screen. “And that’s 100 percent what Carl had done.”
(The documentary notes that Brian Houston said he was not afraid of losing congregants if Lentz left, but did not respond to a question about ordering musicians not to perform Bullock’s music. The Washington Post has reached out to Hillsong for comment on these and other allegations in the series.)
Some tried to change Hillsong from the inside
In 2017, five of the New York church’s female congregants wrote a letter asking leadership to account for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior between staff and interns. Lentz and other leaders took a meeting with the group, but some say on-camera that they weren’t convinced that he would address it. All five left the church within a year.
Lentz himself also claims that he sometimes spoke up in global leadership meetings about the New York church’s tone-deafness on race in a diverse city — advising, for example, that the church should avoid having an all-White panel at a women’s conference in Harlem. Lentz says Houston and other elders were skeptical, so he eventually piped down.
Brian Houston believes his mother knew about his father’s sexual abuse
In 2014, Houston testified before an Australian Royal Commission into child sex abuse at Hillsong that he’d only known about one instance of his father Frank’s abuse with one boy. In 2021, Houston was formally charged with allegedly covering up more of his father’s abuse. At trial in 2022, Houston testified that his late mother, Hazel, a respected figure in Frank’s church community, was aware of her husband’s abuse of Brett Sengstock, one of the first of Frank’s victims to come forward.
Houston’s trial is expected to resume in June.
All told, French says on camera that, although Lentz has become emblematic of Hillsong’s many problems, Lentz is ultimately little more than “a cog.”
“He’s a pretty important cog,” French adds, “but the wheel is broken.”