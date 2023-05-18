‘NBA 2K’ mega-fans are preparing to leave the game behind

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dimitri Jones, a 29-year-old YouTube creator, never thought he’d stop playing “NBA 2K,” the popular video game franchise centered around professional basketball. He’s played the game since he was young and even started his own YouTube channel, where he posts 2K-related content. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the most recent game, “NBA 2K23,” has shaken his faith.

“Before, I would say I wouldn’t ever leave 2k behind,” he said. “I still somewhat hold onto that thought process. If the trend continues this way with 2K, I could see a time in which I never play it again.”

Jones is not alone. “NBA 2K” fans aren’t happy about the state of the game, especially after developers posted their latest blog post Wednesday, sharing what’s coming in the next six weeks — or, as some fans said, what’s not coming. Mega-fans are concerned that the game isn’t giving them much to do and question whether it’s a sign that 2K isn’t listening to its community anymore.

“I think the community just wants the company to act like they care whatsoever about the consumer,” said Jones, who previously partnered with 2K through the company’s NextMakers initiative, a training program that gives creators access to 2K Games’ intellectual properties and professional development network.

Since “NBA 2K21,” the NBA 2K franchise has taken hints from other video games like “Fortnite” and “Call of Duty” by adding a seasons concept, where players can earn specific in-game rewards and items over a set course of time. (In “NBA 2K23,” seasons last every six weeks.)

The seasonal rewards are vital to one of the modes called “MyTeam,” in which gamers collect digital basketball cards of past, present and future NBA players that they can then use in the game. The digital cards are earned through playing the game, buying them on the game’s auction house or opening digital packs, which can be purchased with real money. A single pack costs about $5 and, on most occasions this year, offers less than a 2% chance at the most valuable cards, which have enhanced abilities in the game.

These packs appear to be the focus of the upcoming Season 7. According to the 2K blog post, the game will make 450 cards available in each new pack for the season. In addition, the packs will feature cards based on NBA players in the league’s playoffs, which began on April 15 and will conclude with the NBA Finals beginning on June 1. Much to the chagrin of fans, no specific events, challenges or in-game competitions to reward gamers (other than the typical seasonal rewards) were mentioned in the blog.

“Now it feels like the only reason to play the game is if you enjoy the thrill of gambling on packs,” said Mick Curley, a 26-year-old from Ireland who runs a YouTube channel under the name “DBG.”

Curley, something of a “NBA 2K” YouTube historian who records documentaries on each year’s games, said he won’t walk away from the game for now because he’s still creating content. “But I can’t see myself ever booting up 2K again” when he’s not running the channel, he added.

Hector Ostolaza, a 41-year-old Twitch streamer from Boston, said he was “anticipating disappointment” from the Season 7 blog post, “and my expectation was right.”

That’s a problem, he said, because it seems 2K wants to “engage less” with fans and not participate in “the general discourse regarding their game.”

One of the biggest issues, Ostolaza said, is that the best player cards are unlocked in the digital packs — not from playing the game. If something is earned through playing the game, it can’t compete with what you may earn in packs.

“Our time is not being rewarded, and neither is our dollar, frankly,” he said, citing the poor odds of the packs.

The 2K community will “get fed up” if there’s more of the same, Ostolaza said. “I’m already less engaged in the game, and many others are in the same boat. The user base feels like it’s being taken advantage of and taken for granted.”

Michael Knight, 29, of Prince George’s County, Md., said he didn’t have a negative reaction to the blog “because I don’t have high expectations for 2K anymore.”

“It honestly felt like they gave up,” he said. “The company shows they don’t care about their product at all and it’s become just too much honestly.”

But Knight may not walk away yet, because “2K still gives me those moments where I feel like this is the best basketball game I’ve ever played.”

The NBA 2K franchise is still played by millions worldwide. The company’s CEO Strauss Zelnick said in an earnings call Wednesday that “NBA 2K23” has sold more than 11 million units — a record for the series, he said — and had its highest-ever sales of virtual currency, too (which is used for buying packs, accessories and more). The game has about 2.3 million daily active users, he said.

Tyler DeBondt, a 23-year-old YouTube creator and two-time winner of NBA 2K’s online tournament, said 2K needs to address its fan base.

“2K needs to realize that the community and our thoughts are important and should be taken into consideration instead of pushing us away,” he said.

A 2K Games spokesperson did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

