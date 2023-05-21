1) The folks at Crossword Solver did some rather extensive research to describe the types of occupations of famous people who show up in proper noun-based clues. They analyzed 6.3 million clues across 62 publications and found that just under 31 percent of all proper noun clues refer to actors from film and TV, while another 20 percent of those clues refer to musicians. Authors are the next largest group at 14.5 percent. It’s not terribly surprising that actors and musicians would comprise a slim majority of all name-based clues in crosswords; with pop culture being as widespread as it is in society, whenever I’m looking up famous folk on Google to clue a name, the first names that show up are usually actors and musicians. There are some odd discrepancies in the data that they presented — for instance, the chart that’s presented for The Washington Post appears to mislabel the groups for politics and sports. One could also question how they would choose to identify names that could fit in multiple categories, like would you identify IVES as in Burl Ives as an actor, a musician, or both? Still, it’s interesting data to explore and consider.