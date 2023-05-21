Two fun pieces of news from the crossword world:
2) Friend-of-the-show Stella Zawistowski just released a book of 72 puzzles called “Tough As Nails Crosswords.” They’re largely from the files of her website Tough As Nails, although she has also included some never-before-released puzzles. It makes a good gift for you and the puzzle lovers in your family, so go check it out, eh?
Four phrases have had a pair of two-letter words added to them, making wacky phrases. The theme answers are explained by separate revealers which all have an “XX AND XX” pattern.
- 23A: [Discount vouchers one receives for overthrowing the government?] is COUP COUPONS, revealed by UP AND UP at 30A: [Honest path … or what’s been added to a word at 23 Across]. UP has been added twice to cocoons.
- 47A: [Buffalo relative that’s achy from spin class?] is SORE CYCLING BISON, revealed by SO AND SO at 63A: [Unspecified person … or what’s been added to a phrase at 47 Across]. SO has been added twice to recycling bin.
- 92A: [Computerized version of comedian Johnny?] is ELECTRONIC CARSON, revealed by ON AND ON at 77A: [Endlessly … or what’s been added to a phrase at 92 Across]. ON has been added twice to electric cars.
- 121A: [Nickname for a dirty spouse?] is GRUBBY HUBBY, revealed by BY AND BY at 111A: [Before long … or what’s been added to a word at 121 Across]. BY has been added twice to Grubhub.
In addition to those four revealers, I threw in an alternate title in the middle of the puzzle at 68A: [Achievements with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds, for example … and an alternate title for this puzzle] which is DOUBLE DOUBLES. It seemed like a good description of adding the same two-letter word to phrases twice. This theme was not actually inspired by watching the NBA playoffs, although I have been doing that. It happened because I looked up different XX AND XX phrases and saw GRUBBY HUBBY was a possibility, and then I thought, ‘well that just has to go in a puzzle now'. I can imagine the first theme answer COUP COUPONS might throw you off the scent for a bit because of the doubled C-O-U-P letters, but hopefully the UP AND UP revealer can help sort that out.
Some other answers and clues:
- 44A: [What Tazorac treats] is ACNE. If I had to guess, I’d bet the “-ac” part of the medication’s name is short for acne. If so this is kind of a half-duplication of the answer, although you still have to figure it out if you’ve never heard of the drug before (and I hadn’t).
- 99A: ["There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” band] is THE SMITHS. Eerie timing for this answer, as their bassist Andy Rourke just died Friday after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer, but I think the title of the song can act as a fitting tribute to the man.
- 101A: [Adage, and not a rusted tool as its name might suggest] is OLD SAW. I don’t remember which puzzle it was, but I recall that I first learned that “saw” could mean “adage” from solving a crossword many years ago.
- 15D: [Musician who composed “Felitsa” for his mother Felitsa Chryssomallis] is YANNI. While I’m not that familiar with all of Yanni’s music, I am very familiar with the song “Felitsa.” My parents had the CD of his album “Dare to Dream” when I was a kid, and I had “Felitsa” from that album on repeat a lot. It just had a hauntingly beautiful sound that connected with 9-year-old me. The problem was, after I put that CD down, I’d basically forgotten about the song and wouldn’t find it again for almost 30 years (it’s not always easy to find an instrumental song when you can’t remember what the title was). So last year, I took some time on YouTube to cycle through the Yanni CDs from 1993 and earlier just to locate that song. I finally found it and it’s been on repeat for me again, and I appreciate now knowing the context for why Yanni wrote it. You can listen to it here.
- 48D: [___ Thomas, swimmer who became the first openly transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I championship] is LIA Thomas. The word LIA is almost always clued in crosswords about Lia Fáil, the coronation stone in Ireland. I wanted something more current and Lia Thomas certainly fits the bill. With those letters she may be making many more appearances in crosswords in the future.
- 79D: [Cold turkey site] is DELI and right next to it at 80D: [Hot turkey site] is OVEN. Just a bit of turkey-related serendipity, that.
- 122D: [Petal visitor] is BEE and 123D: [Mattress spot] is BED. Probably a missed opportunity for some bee-related serendipity since I didn’t clue BED as a place that a bee might visit.
What did you think?