For much of my adult life, I did most things with my romantic partners. Once I came out as polyamorous, I spent more time going on dates and even less time with my friends. Once I realized what was going on, I set an intention to break the pattern. I am unlearning prioritizing romantic relationships above friendships, and it has been a really rewarding experience that helps me grow.
I used to prioritize my partners over friends. Here’s how I unlearned that.
