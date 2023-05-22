Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ stirs emotion at Cannes

Listen 12 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CANNES, France — “Mar-tin! Mar-tin! Mar-tin!” chanted the film fanatics who had been waiting for 18 hours, in the rain, in tuxedos and gowns, just for a chance of getting a last-minute rush seat to the world premiere of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” on Saturday night — easily the hottest ticket of the Cannes Film Festival. Soon they were chanting his last name, too, with the French pronunciation: “Score-sez! Score-sez! Score-sez!”

Getting to witness a Martin Scorsese premiere at Cannes, the festival that announced him as a major filmmaker in the 1970s, is a rare and coveted event. But getting to witness this premiere felt like being a part of history, said the 10 male film students from France and Mexico who’d shown up at midnight to try to gain a seat for the 6 p.m. premiere.

They called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and for these guys, all in their early 20s, it truly was. The last time the director had a film play in the stadium-like Grand Theatre Lumière here was “After Hours” in 1986, well before any of them were born.

Indeed, Scorsese and Robert De Niro, whose Bill Hale is the smooth-talking antagonist of “Killers,” haven’t been at the festival together since 1976 with “Taxi Driver,” their brutal portrayal of urban anger which had premiered to boos and walkouts before winning the Palme d’Or. “Killers” is also the first time that De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, the two leading men of Scorsese’s career, have shared a screen together.

And unlike the endless chances one has to see in-competition movies, the Scorsese film — based on David Grann’s nonfiction book of the same name, about a string of murders of members of the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma known as the Reign of Terror, which became the marquee case of the newly formed FBI — would play just once for the public. There was just one shot at being in the room for that premiere for a film that isn’t scheduled to open in theaters until Oct. 20.

“What more do you want?! This is the church of cinema and Martin Scorsese is Jesus! This is a religion and we have come to pray!” said Mathis Tayssier, 21, a French short film director who seemed to have become the de facto leader of the Rush Line 10, who’d formed a collective organization, saving each other’s spots in line so they could all shower, sleep, and get into their tuxes, in turn. (Spoiler alert: They made it in.)

Director Martin Scorsese's new film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," debuted at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21. (Video: Jada Yuan/The Washington Post)

At 80, Scorsese has been reflective about mortality and how deliberate he wants to be about the movies he makes going forward. The “Killers” script went through countless revisions, he told The Washington Post at a cocktail party Sunday evening, morphing from a story about the FBI to a story about the Osage people standing up for themselves despite a dismaying lack of attention from the government. The Osage had been lucky enough to find oil on their land, becoming the richest people per capita in the world, but unlucky enough to become the targets of murderous White men who wanted their wealth for themselves. Had the script stayed focused on the White saviors from the FBI, Scorsese said, “I would not have made it … I think other people know how to make that kind of film better than me. Meaning that they have a more enjoyable or maybe they love it more. I don’t think it’s my forte.”

Scorsese calculates he spent five years on this project, which included script changes, DiCaprio changing roles and significant shooting delays due to covid (the original start date was supposed to be March 2020). “I’m at an age now where everything I try, I want it to matter for me,” he said at the cocktail party. “It always did. But even more so now because we’re just running out of time.”

De Niro, 79, said he feels the same way. “Marty, you know, he’s right,” he said at the cocktail party. “If I felt strongly about something, I would pitch it to him and try to convince him, but I know he’s at a point in his life where he has to decide what is the most important thing for him to do.”

According to Scorsese’s longtime editor, Thelma Adams, 83, who started working with him on “Raging Bull,” he talks about the ticking clock all the time. “He’s got many things in his head that he wants to do. I don’t know if we’ll live long enough to do them,” she said at the party.

She’s also seen him paying more attention to story and emotion than filmmaking flourishes, with age. “He’s getting simpler,” she said. “He’s done all the fancy camerawork. It’s quite interesting because he’s so famous for the shots and the way they’re cut and the movement, but now he’s making things much more simply. For example, the murders in ‘The Irishman’ and in this one are in wide shots. There’s not blood spurting out of people’s heads, you know.”

According to De Niro, the seeds for Scorsese to do a movie like “Killers” might go back to the ’70s. The actor remembers when he and Scorsese visited Marlon Brando on his private island in French Polynesia and Brando told them about some film about Native Americans he wanted to do. “Brando had an idea about the thing — I forget what it was at that time — but Marty listened and the way I remember it is he just felt that was too chaotic and crazy. Never gonna happen,” said De Niro. “So this is something that he finally did in a way that he could do it, the way he would feel was the proper way to do it.”

In many ways, bringing “Killers” to Cannes was a full-circle moment for Scorsese, who told The Post that he always wanted to premiere the movie here because of how important the festival has been to his personal history. He first came here in his early 30s, in 1974, when “Mean Streets” played in the Directors Fortnight side competition. Then came “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” in 1975, and “Taxi Driver” the next year. He was president of the 1998 jury that gave Roberto Benigni’s “Life Is Beautiful” the Palme d’Or, and has come back time and again has come back time and again as a producer or to advocate for archiving film, or to present a 20-minute clip of “Gangs of New York” in 2002. But for decades now, as he became a director who finished his films in fall for the Oscars race — and now one whose budgets are so big (“Killers” was $200 million) he needs to rely on a deep-pocketed streaming company like Apple to be producing partners with Paramount — he’s missed the window to have his movies premiere in May at Cannes.

“I missed this,” he told The Post. “I’m usually here on film preservation, restoration, that sort of thing. But I always wanted to come back with a film. I find that the treatment of cinema here is that’s it’s a real art form. All aspects of it.”

While Grann’s book gives nearly equal weight to the story of the Osages and the birth of the FBI, Scorsese and DiCaprio had challenged themselves to tell a more emotional story. DiCaprio had originally signed on to play Tom White, the FBI investigator that Jesse Plemons plays in the film, but after two years of working on the script, DiCaprio went to Scorsese to tell him he didn’t think it was working. “At one point Leo … said to me, ‘Where’s the heart of this story?’” Scorsese said in a Sunday news conference. By that time, Scorsese had met with the Osage several times and learned how the wounds of those murders still resonated today. Scorsese, DiCaprio, and screenwriter Eric Roth decided to delve into a character, Ernest Burkhart, who was one of the least-written-about in the book. He was the nephew of De Niro’s wealthy cattleman character, Bill Hale, and fell in love with and married a wealthy and frail Osage woman, Mollie (Lily Gladstone, in a breakout performance), whose sisters and mother soon start dying or being murdered. A diabetic, Mollie also starts receiving a new, rare and very expensive medicine, insulin, as a gift from Hale, with shots administered by her husband, but somehow it only seems to make her sicker.

The process of watching the Osage relive the most painful part of their history had been visceral and moving for all, Plemons said. There’s a courtroom scene where a lawyer, played by Brendan Fraser, demands to speak to his “client,” Ernest Burkhart, and it looks like the whole trial is about to be corrupted, and the Osage rise up in anger. “There’s an eruption of outrage and for a few takes, Marty just gave them an opportunity to just let it out,” Plemons said. “I remember looking at one person who was directing all of these feelings at the guy holding the boom — no acting, just real dealing with this history and these feelings. It’s very, very powerful.”

At the news conference, Chief Jeffrey Standing Bear told a moved Scorsese: “My people suffer greatly to this day, but I can say on behalf of the Osage, Martin Scorsese and his team have restored trust and we know that trust will not be betrayed.”

Osages were involved with most aspects of the film; at the premiere, I met a woman who advised the costumes department, and another whose father, Charles Red Corn, had written a historical novel that Scorsese had consulted, and whose cousin Yancey Red Corn, plays the chief in the film.

The cast and crew had taken part in an Osage blessing before heading to the red carpet. I was seated next to Shannon Shaw Duty, editor and founder of the Osage News, who’d come in moccasins and beautiful traditional dress, and had been given what felt like a seat of honor in the front row of the mezzanine. She’d followed the film since before production and said Scorsese and his team had been “so respectful, almost to a fault.” But in the moments after the screening ended, she and her husband couldn’t figure out how they felt about it. “It was hard to experience it because I saw so many of my friends and family,” said Shaw Duty, who was also an extra along with her husband and most of their friends and family. “So that kind of pulled me out of the dramatic, where I was like, ‘Oh! That’s my kids!’”

Native fashions had been everywhere on the red carpet, too, colorful and celebrated just a year after an indigenous producer from Canada had made headlines for getting turned away from attending a premiere because he’d worn moccasins. Tantoo Cardinal (“Dances With Wolves”), who plays Maollie’s mother, wore a dress of hand-painted eagle feathers. Gladstone, who is of Blackfeet and Nimíipuu heritage, wore Valentino paired with earrings from indigenous jeweler Jamie Okuma. The music of Robbie Robertson, whose mother was Cayuga and Mohawk, played on the soundspeakers. “I was just enjoying it, soaking in how incredible my sisters looked, walking to Robbie’s music,” said Gladstone. “I mean, I used to listen to that music on road trips with my family when I was a little kid so it just felt very comfortable. And my good friend Totanka Means [who plays a Ute FBI agent] was helping me up the stairs because I’m still acclimating to these fantastic heels that I get to wear that make me look taller than Leo. I kind of love that.” She and DiCaprio stayed in the theater well after crowds started filing out, to talk with their indigenous friends who were wrapping themselves in colorful blankets to go outside.

Director Martin Scorsese received an extended standing ovation for his new film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21. (Video: Jada Yuan/The Washington Post)

The history of the moment seemed to hit Scorsese hard, too, especially during the 10-minute standing ovation that followed the screening. He looked around at DiCaprio and De Niro; Adams and Gladstone; the Osage and members of other tribes who appeared in or consulted on the film, and seemed overwhelmed. In a short speech, he talked about being a tried and true New Yorker who just couldn’t stop being surprised by the expanses of grass out in Oklahoma, or how wild horses would come galloping by. “Every day felt new, even scripting,” he said, laughing, “so it was a very alive project. … This is such a moving experience. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything like this.”

