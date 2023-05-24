Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You may remember that last year during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, several Republican lawmakers became incensed by Jackson’s refusal to define the word “woman” and attempted to show her how easy the task should be: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Someone who can give birth to a child, a mother, is a woman‚” explained Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to HuffPost. “Someone who has a uterus is a woman. It doesn’t seem that complicated to me.”

Then his answer veered spectacularly off the rails. The reporter asked the senator whether a woman who’d had a hysterectomy would still be a woman, and Hawley said, “Yeah. Well, I don’t know, would they?” The reporter then asked whether a woman who had lost her reproductive functionality to cancer would still be a woman, and he replied, “I mean, a woman has a vagina, right?”

To be gracious about it, one could argue that Hawley was speaking extemporaneously, and womanhood is a subject about which he had no personal experience. We might expect more from him if, say, he’d been trying to define “man,” and if he’d had a long time to organize his thoughts in some sort of written form.

What’s that, you say? Hawley has a new book, called “Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs,” and it’s a bestseller?

Having little to do last week other than lie on a sofa recovering from hand, foot and mouth disease, I read it cover to cover. And, you know what, I don’t think Josh Hawley can define “man,” either.

Men’s “sacred mission” is to “cultivate the world, order it, and bring forth its potential,” Hawley writes. Men “respond to coaching and discipline and challenge.” Men have a “willingness to commit” in romantic relationships; it is “central to what a man is.” Men “have a need to serve something other than himself,” including in their roles, he writes, as spouses, parents and worshipers of God. Men should be “humble.” Men should “have faith.” Also, “The sanctity of a home can be disrupted in seconds. Someone must stand between the ever-present threat of evil and the gift of life. That someone is a man.”

I think I speak for many of us when I say: what?

Do women not also respond to discipline and challenge? Do women not also need to self-sacrifice in their roles as spouses and parents? Should women be faithless? Should women be unwilling to commit (and if so, then who exactly are men supposed to commit to?) Can women, as if being featured in a home-security-system infomercial starring Wilford Brimley, also protect their houses from the ever-present threat of evil?

Unlike his anatomy word-cloud definition of women (“uterus,” “vagina”), there are no biological requirements offered up in “Manhood.” Hawley never mentions that men must have testes, chest hair or Adam’s apples. Which led me — a committed, married parent who excels at putting my family before myself (where do you think I got the hand, foot and mouth disease?) and loves being coached and challenged — to read all of this and wonder: Am I a man?

Are all of us? None of us?

If Hawley were as glib in his book about manhood as he was on the Hill last year when he was asked about womanhood, his book could have fit on less than a page: It doesn’t seem that complicated.

Instead he takes a more expansive tack, suggesting that manhood has a lot to do with what a person does. And so now Hawley has a new problem, which is that this book is not actually about men. As written, it’s a book about how people can live a worthy life of Christian virtue. Any people, really. The Neil Armstrong version of “man,” working as a stand-in for mankind/humanity rather than the Josh Hawley version of the word (I mean, a man has a penis, right?).

There were ways Hawley could have addressed this problem in the text. Hawley has said he believes that gender is a binary, man or woman — no both or between. So, in order to clarify his “Manhood” thesis and be specific about what manhood entails, he could have, for example, contrasted the “sacred mission” of men with what he sees as the sacred mission of women.

If being a man means getting a job and “providing,” as he writes, then does it follow that being a woman means staying home and being provided for? If all men are “priests,” then does it follow that all woman are their parishioners, duty bound to rely on their husbands to be gatekeepers and interpret the word of God?

Perhaps Hawley didn’t spell this out because he rightly knew doing so would appear sexist in a way that might stretch the faith of even his most credulous readers. Or perhaps he didn’t know how to square such a philosophy with his own marriage, in which his wife is a prominent attorney whose work litigating against abortion has made her arguably more useful to the conservative movement than Hawley himself.

There’s a third possibility, which is that, when Hawley sat down at his laptop and tried to define what exactly manhood was, the answer was more complicated than he expected it to be.

After all when he talks about learning, as a teen, the manly arts of discipline and perseverance, the role model he mentions isn’t his father but his mother, who would rouse him at dawn to go complete calisthenics at a local outdoor track — and, oh, Hawley’s sister was also subjected to these athletic drills. Was she, too, developing her manhood?

In a truly harrowing and awful-sounding passage describing a health scare with Hawley’s son, it is Hawley rather than his wife who first notices that something might be amiss. Thank goodness he did notice (his son is fine), but one could note that this kind of attentive caretaking is the lovely quality that gender essentialists might insist is the purview not of fathers but mothers.

Several days after reading this book, I keep thinking of a passage in which Hawley approvingly describes how men have been created and shaped throughout history. Citing an ancient Roman philosophy, he writes that men are “born as male, but not yet as men.” They must become men, he writes, through various tests and life experiences that strengthen their character. They must choose bravery instead of cowardice, boldness rather than caution, and they must put themselves in harm’s way if they are called to the line of duty.

I certainly know wonderful men, admirable men, who fit this description. But if so much of gender is bound up in the becoming aspect — if the journey to manhood is in your brain as much as in your body — then is Hawley really saying anything much different than the liberals whose loosey-goosey gender politics he claims to abhor?

Because the way I read it is that we can all choose to be masculine. Which I agree with, and support. There are times in life that call for bravery, boldness and self-sacrifice, and if you believe that those traits are necessarily masculine traits, then by all means, go ahead and choose to be manly.

Just don’t choose “Manhood.” You don’t need to do that.

