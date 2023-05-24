Max apologizes after new streaming app obscures writer credits

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, relaunched to a chorus of boos in strike-ridden Hollywood, as writers, directors and producers complained that the new app obscured their credits on its menu pages. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The streamer’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, apologized hours after launching the service and promised to restore writing and directing credits to the app, though no timeline was given on a potential fix.

“We agree that the talent behind the content on Max deserve their work to be properly recognized,” the company said in a statement it attributed to an unnamed spokesperson for the streaming service on Wednesday. “We will correct the credits, which were altered due to an oversight in the technical transition from HBO Max to Max and we apologize for this mistake.”

Two Hollywood unions — the Directors Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America West — issued a joint statement Wednesday condemning the display change, which swapped out HBO Max’s distinct categories for writers and directors on the preview screen for each project, lumping them all together as “Creators.”

“This is a credits violation for starters,” WGAW President Meredith Stiehm said in a statement. “But worse, it is disrespectful and insulting to the artists that make the films and TV shows that make their corporation billions.”

The display change is an “attempt to diminish writers’ contributions and importance,” suggesting that “writers are marginal, inessential, and should simply accept being paid less and less, while our employers’ profits go higher and higher,” Stiehm said.

More than 11,000 movie and television screenwriters went on strike on May 2, seeking better pay and other contract guarantees. The strike has already put some television shows and production on pause, and Hollywood executives are nervous that actors, directors and other workers could join the action.

Max’s decision to “collapse” writers, producers and directors under one title amid negotiations “is a grave insult to our members and our union,” DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter said in a statement.

“This devaluation of the individual contributions of artists is a disturbing trend and the DGA will not stand for it,” Glatter said. “We intend on taking the strongest possible actions, in solidarity with the WGA, to ensure every artist receives the individual credit they deserve.”

The display change was noticed on social media, with some users speculating about whether artificial intelligence software — another concern of striking writers — might qualify as a “Creator.”

Max debuted on Tuesday after a somewhat rocky development process. Discovery shuttered its CNN Plus streaming service after barely a month last year, in part because it conflicted with chief executive David Zaslav’s vision of having all the company’s digital content united in one app.

Max — which looks essentially like a rebranded version of the old service, HBO Max — was designed to distance the app from HBO’s reputation for mature content. Discovery previewed the relaunch in April with a bevy of new show announcements, including a decade-long “Harry Potter” series and another “Game of Thrones” prequel.

