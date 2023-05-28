I saw the shape of my heart for the first time. It changed my world view.

Seeing the shape of my pumping organ and listening to my heartbeat brought me to tears.

May 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
I have always thought it was weird that we can’t see what’s inside our bodies. But recently, during an annual health check, I got to see my heart for the first time. Seeing the shape of my pumping organ and listening to my heartbeat brought me to tears.

After the exam, I couldn’t stop thinking about my heart and how I carry it with me everywhere — in everything I do. How the heart is a constant and universal metaphor for everything that unites us.

