I have always thought it was weird that we can’t see what’s inside our bodies. But recently, during an annual health check, I got to see my heart for the first time. Seeing the shape of my pumping organ and listening to my heartbeat brought me to tears.
I saw the shape of my heart for the first time. It changed my world view.
