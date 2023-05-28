Time for some spoonerisms — wacky phrases where you transpose the starting sounds of two or more words — and these involve TV show titles.
This theme was actually something I’d kept on my shelf for a very long time. I’d written down PIN TWEAKS in one of my files maybe all the way back in 2017 or 2018, and I think BAKING BRAD came shortly after that, but then most of the other spoonerized TV titles I found didn’t appeal to me enough to run with it. Maybe that was just bad luck, but it kept this puzzle in a half-baked state for several years.
Speaking of bad luck, here’s a quick note about CASE OF ACHES: It seems I inadvertently used the word “show” in its clue rather than “series” as I did for all the other theme answers. I had gone back and forth about whether to use “show” or “series” while the puzzle was in testing. The CASE OF ACHES clue went through at least one separate revision between rough draft to final version, but I simply overlooked changing “show” back to “series” to make all the theme answers the same. It’s a small inconsistency that thankfully doesn’t change the meaning of the clue whichever word you use, so call it a bonus TV switch in the puzzle.
Some other answers and clues:
- A trio of music clues in consecutive order with SKELTER at 25A: ["Helter ___” (song from the White Album)], DOOR at 27A: ["Knockin’ on Heaven’s ___” (Bob Dylan song)], and ROADIES at 28A: [Motley Crue crew].
- 89A: [PlayStation 4 competitor] is XBOX ONE. Strangely, this is the third time I’ve used this answer in a puzzle. The first time was in a New York Times crossword in August 2015, and the second time was in The Post in Jan. 2016.
- 104A: [Aquatic behemoth that may be mistaken for a dugong] is MANATEE. Count me as someone who wasn’t terribly familiar with dugongs before writing this puzzle, but they really do resemble manatees.
- 39D: [His poetry collection “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” inspired the musical “Cats”] is ELIOT, as in T.S. Eliot. At least a few times per year, I find myself asking what Eliot would think about all of this.
- 100D: ["The Book of ___” (Patrik Svensson book about slithery fish)] is EELS. This comes from the files of “How can I clue this answer differently since it comes up all the time,” but it was amusing to learn about this book. It’s not even the only book that Patrik Svensson has written about eels.
What did you think?