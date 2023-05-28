The revealer is a regular, non-spoonerized title. 116A: [Reality series whose title describes what the starting sounds of eight TV titles in this puzzle are doing] is “ TRADING SPACES .” You could make a spoonerism out of that show with SPADING TRACES, and that was what I had originally planned to do, but then it occurred to me that it’s an apt description of the spoonerism theme itself. The title ended up being a lucky find, too — the only two times I’ve run a spoonerism puzzle (in July 2016 and April 2018 ), I felt forced to use the word “Spoonerism” in the title, which sort of gives the game away early.

This theme was actually something I’d kept on my shelf for a very long time. I’d written down PIN TWEAKS in one of my files maybe all the way back in 2017 or 2018, and I think BAKING BRAD came shortly after that, but then most of the other spoonerized TV titles I found didn’t appeal to me enough to run with it. Maybe that was just bad luck, but it kept this puzzle in a half-baked state for several years.

Speaking of bad luck, here’s a quick note about CASE OF ACHES: It seems I inadvertently used the word “show” in its clue rather than “series” as I did for all the other theme answers. I had gone back and forth about whether to use “show” or “series” while the puzzle was in testing. The CASE OF ACHES clue went through at least one separate revision between rough draft to final version, but I simply overlooked changing “show” back to “series” to make all the theme answers the same. It’s a small inconsistency that thankfully doesn’t change the meaning of the clue whichever word you use, so call it a bonus TV switch in the puzzle.