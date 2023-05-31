Actor Danny Masterson found guilty on two counts of rape in retrial

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday found actor Danny Masterson guilty of raping two women at his home in California in the early 2000s, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced after the verdict. The jury was deadlocked on a third count of rape. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Masterson, best known for his role as Steven Hyde on the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” faces up to 30 years in prison. The jury deliberated for seven days over the course of roughly two weeks.

Masterson has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty during both trials. Masterson’s defense told the court that he had consensual sex with the women. Prosecutors told jurors that Masterson drugged the women’s drinks so he could rape them and that he used his influence in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for years.

“We want to express our gratitude to the three women who came forward and bravely shared their experiences. Their courage and strength have been an inspiration to us all,” Gascón said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “While we are disappointed that the jury did not convict on all counts, we respect their decision. The verdicts handed down by the jury in this case were undoubtedly a difficult one to reach and we thank the jurors for their service.”

Attorneys for Masterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Masterson was led from the courtroom in handcuffs, according to the Associated Press. The actor’s wife, Bijou Phillips, was sobbing as he was led away. Sentencing is set for Aug. 4.

The verdict comes after a years-old investigation and an initial mistrial. The first trial, where three alleged survivors gave detailed testimonies, ended in a deadlocked jury. A retrial began May 17, during which experts were allowed to testify about the policies of the Church of Scientology, and prosecutors could openly tell the jury that the women pressing charges were drugged by Masterson.

The 47-year-old was arrested and charged in 2020 after a three-year investigation in a rare prosecution of a celebrity during the #MeToo era.

After co-starring as the character of Hyde on “That ’70s Show” for eight years alongside Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace, Masterson experienced a career renaissance when he joined Netflix’s “The Ranch” in 2016. The next year, after HuffPost published an article critical of Netflix amid rape allegations against Masterson, he was fired from the series.

Masterson was accused of raping three different women between 2001 and 2003.

All three accusers said the alleged rapes occurred at his house in Hollywood Hills, Calif., and that they, as well as Masterson, belonged to the the Church of Scientology when the alleged crimes occurred.

The first accuser allegedly stopped by Masterson’s house in 2003 to pick up some keys when he gave her an alcoholic drink, according to a trial brief filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and obtained by the New York Times. She soon felt sick and disoriented, and he raped her in his bedroom, according to the brief.

The second accuser, a model and ex-girlfriend of Masterson’s, testified in the first trial that Masterson raped her twice in 2001, though he is only charged with one alleged instance. She said she woke up to find him sexually assaulting her. This was the count of rape for which the jury was deadlocked, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The third accuser had met Masterson through the Church of Scientology. She testified that in 2003, the actor invited her to his home. She said she was clear to him that she didn’t want to have sex, but he persuaded her to get into his jacuzzi, where she said he raped her.

The three accusers, who are no longer members of the Church of Scientology, said the organization discouraged them from reporting the rapes, according to the New York Times.

The church has been a part of both trials. At the start of the retrial, an alleged victim accused a Scientology attorney witness of intimidation in her testimony. She said that an attorney who has worked for Scientology “stared at her with a really dead glare,” according to local media.

In a statement, the Church of Scientology said the district attorney had “an anti-Scientology agenda” and has “unconscionably centered his prosecution on religion and fabrications about the Church hoping to prejudice the jury and inflame bigotry.”

The Church of Scientology also said it does not have a policy that prohibits or discourages “members from reporting criminal conduct of anyone, Scientologists or not, to law enforcement.”

“The scandalous statements about the church are complete fabrications,” church officials previously said in a statement. “Allegations of harassment are nothing but an attempted money grab in a parallel civil suit filed by the Jane Does. Every single instance of supposed harassment by the church has been debunked.”

Masterson had been released on bail and was accompanied by friends and family during both trials.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo, who presided over both trials, ruled in the retrial that prosecutors could tell the jury directly that the three accusers were drugged, according to the AP.

In the retrial, the judge also allowed experts to testify about Scientology, which was denied in the first trial.

