When I was a child, my family had some very unhealthy eating habits. My parents received these from their parents, who probably got them from their parents, and so on. And though my parents tried their best, I was still left with bad coping skills and views about my body — some of which I and my family still struggle with today. But as I get older and step back, I can see that the way I’ve been approaching this is not doing me any favors. In fact, it’s actively making me feel more miserable and guilty. This is a mindset I want to escape for myself but more so for how it affects my daughter. I want to hand her a view of gentleness and kindness towards her body, however it may change.