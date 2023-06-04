5A: [This is serious!] is STERN. Exclamation points in clues serve an interesting function that’s a little bit different than other punctuation marks. A question mark in a clue is a signal for a pun or wordplay of some kind, where you twist the meaning of a word in the clue to get an answer that you may not expect. An exclamation point, however, is usually meant as a command for you to take the clue literally. For instance, [Beat it!] is a command in regular speech for telling someone to leave, but in crosswords, that might be a clue for the answer DRUM. In today’s clue, you just have to take the clue at its most literal meaning by finding a synonym of “serious.”