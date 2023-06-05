Smithsonian still waiting to install women’s history museum director

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Smithsonian has quietly delayed the planned start date of the founding director of a new women’s history museum as an investigation of multiple employee retaliation lawsuits that she had settled in a previous job enters its seventh week. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nancy Yao had been scheduled to assume the top position at the Smithsonian’s American Women’s History Museum on Monday. But the Smithsonian has put her arrival on hold indefinitely amid criticisms about the firings of sexual harassment whistleblowers included in an April article in The Washington Post about her eight-year tenure as president of the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), a small institution in Manhattan’s Chinatown area.

The Smithsonian has not made a public announcement about the delay. But staffers of the museum, which is planned for a location along the National Mall, have been notified, according to Smithsonian spokesperson Linda St. Thomas.

Yao, who has a reputation as a skilled fundraiser, remained on staff at MOCA to aid in the transition to a new president following the announcement of her hiring by the Smithsonian in March. She officially left the museum, as planned, on May 31, according to a MOCA spokeswoman.

The Smithsonian hired an outside firm, Mintz Group, to investigate Yao’s handling of sexual harassment complaints at MOCA following questions posed by The Post in preparation for an article published April 20. The article described wrongful-termination lawsuits filed by three former MOCA employees who said Yao fired them in retaliation for reporting harassment of young female staffers by higher-ranking male employees. At the time, the Smithsonian, which used the executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to fill the women’s history museum job, said it takes the allegations seriously and would “reevaluate the situation” once a comprehensive review had been completed.

All three lawsuits were settled without admissions of wrongdoing by Yao or the museum. One of the suits ended with a $55,000 payout. The other two were settled for undisclosed amounts.

The lawsuits include numerous allegations of behavior by senior male museum staffers, including unwanted touching and sexual advances. The suits also reference inappropriate text messages allegedly sent by senior male staffers to young women, including a 20-year-old intern who said she received a message from one of her supervisors saying he would have sent her a naked picture of himself if he’d been a teenage boy. Another senior museum official allegedly sent a text message to a young woman saying she’d “sunk below the deepest level of prehistoric frog s--- at the bottom of the New Jersey scum swamp” because she had reported allegations that he had harassed her to a senior museum official, according to a screenshot reviewed by The Post that was not included in the lawsuits.

The men accused of harassment stayed in their jobs, and one was later promoted by Yao. In the suits, Yao is portrayed as allowing a culture of harassment to thrive and as punishing those who complained.

In April, Yao described the settlements in a text message to The Post as “nuisance agreements” and added that “any allegations can be made without proof.” She urged wariness of “sources that collude, muck rake, and falsify.” She declined to elaborate or to be interviewed. She blamed the firings on budget problems at the museum. But in 2019, she told staffers that the firing of a popular program director who had reported alleged sexual harassment was not related to budget issues and that the institution was doing well financially, according to an audio recording provided to The Post.

The timetable for a final decision on whether Yao will take office is unclear. Mintz Group co-founder Jim Rowe declined to be interviewed or to say when his firm’s investigation of Yao will be completed. Yao’s future at the Smithsonian, the world’s largest museum, education and research institution, will be in the hands of Undersecretary for Museums and Culture Kevin Gover and Secretary Lonnie Bunch III, according to St. Thomas, the Smithsonian spokesperson.

Museum officials had initially expected the Yao investigation to end within a couple of weeks.

