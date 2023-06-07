Patches the cat live chat: Ask the 40-pound feline’s owner about his weight loss journey

Meet Patches, a 6-year-old celebrity cat, who became famous for his shockingly large size. In April, he weighed a whopping 42 pounds — about 25 pounds heavier than the standard weight for a domestic short-haired cat. Kay Ford, a retired business owner and cat-lover, adopted Patches from Richmond Animal Care and Control, and made it her mission to help him get healthy. Many people are invested in Patches’ weight loss journey, including the more than 33,000 captivated fans following his Facebook page.
I'm Sydney Page, a writer for The Washington Post's Inspired Life section — a collection of stories aimed at uplifting and delighting readers. I cover tales of humanity and hope, optimism and inspiration.
Join me on Wednesday, June 7 at 1 p.m. Eastern for a chat with Kay Ford, who will answer your questions on Patches’ weight loss journey and progress so far. We’ll begin the chat with a weigh in.
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity. You may also upload a photo of your furry friend into the box. Please note that any photo you upload will be subject to The Washington Post’s Submission Guidelines, including certifying that you have the right to post the photo.
Alexandra Pannoni, newsroom talent and community editor, produced this Q&A.
