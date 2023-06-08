Welcome to the D.C. queer bar where consent rules

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You can tell a lot about a bar from the graffiti on the bathroom walls. You learn a lot about the people who go there, too. Sophomoric scribbles, missives against diabolical exes, serendipitous dialogues written in different hands read like an analog comments section. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the graffiti at As You Are, a queer bar in Southeast D.C., are a distinct blend of the personal and political, where affirmation and social justice rallying cries live side by side:

WE KEEP US SAFE

Let’s create the communities we deserve

I ♥ BEING GAY AF

Queerness is beautiful

OUR RIGHTS ARE NOT UP 4 DEBATE

I Love Kate

U LOOK GOOD WHEN U PEE ♥

This spirit colors more than the bathroom wall. At the front door, staff members refer to you as “friend” instead of “sir” or “ma’am.” An inclusive Pride flag runs the length of the outdoor patio. A black sign, one of the first things you see when you enter the upstairs bar area, reads: “Consent is sexy (here it’s mandatory).”

Bar owners Jo McDaniel and Rach “Coach” Pike do this because they want a place where their customers — D.C.’s “queerdos” as one worker affectionately put it — feel welcomed and protected.

“We are much more interested in safety than money,” McDaniel said.

There are other rules that reinforce this message. Events begin with clear options for opting out: a specific gesture if you prefer a drag performer not touch you; another if you’d prefer to not have your picture taken when a photographer is present. You can’t just surprise your friends with a round of shots: a bartender will ask for “enthusiastic” consent — a “hell yes” — from every person before serving them. Security managers, who work the bar’s busiest nights, monitor the dance floor for signs of harassment or unwanted touching. At karaoke, booing is off limits.

To some, these rules rumble the very foundation of bar culture — that unexpected drink from a stranger; those blackout nights where you forget who gave what substance to whom; the ready embrace of debauchery — but to McDaniel and Pike, that’s the point.

Their approach seems to be working. As You Are has developed a loyal and diverse clientele since opening its doors last spring. They come for a sense of safety and community they say they can’t find anywhere else.

Christina Thompson, who moved to D.C. last year from Orlando, feels “really protected” here. Being a queer person doesn’t feel illicit when she’s sitting on the sunny patio, in clear view of the street, taking up as much as space as she wants.

Lately, she’s been thinking about building a mixed-use space of her own, maybe in Florida or Oregon.

“Places like this are nonbinary — they are outside of the norm,” said Thompson. “And I love it.”

Codes of conduct are certainly not unique to As You Are. The New York speakeasy Milk & Honey, founded in 1999, had a famous list of rules that were cast in bronze and affixed to the bathroom doors at each of the bar’s locations. They included, but were not limited to, “Gentlemen will not introduce themselves to ladies,” and “no name-dropping.”

The policies of As You Are work similarly, though here they are a lesson in intersectionality rather than a petition for civility: Center the most marginalized person — such as the trans, disabled and immunocompromised guest — and, by extension, everyone will be safer. And if you don’t agree with that philosophy, Pike and McDaniel say, then this isn’t the space for you.

These ideas are built into the bar’s design.

On the bottom floor is a mellow cafe where regulars can lounge, work, get a coffee or take pictures in front of the lush “Pay It No Mind” Instagram wall — a tribute to trans rights activist Marsha P. Johnson.

On the top floor you’ll find a typical bar set up and an open floor that can be converted to a comedy club, a dance floor, a karaoke stage, or a venue for book readings and arts and crafts. Heavy black velvet curtains envelop the room, keeping the light out and the noise in, so as not to disturb the bar’s neighbors. On the other side of the bar is another room that operates as a backstage area for drag performers and, on more low-key nights, a place where guests can catch a break from the crowds, chat with friends or play video games.

On the first night of Pride month — which also happened to be karaoke night — a small but eclectic group of regulars and newcomers gushed about the place McDaniels and Pike built.

Early in the night, Jon Stetes delivered a loud rendition of “Chop Suey!” by System of a Down, perfectly channeling lead singer Serj Tankian’s gravely howls.

Stetes likes that they can come here and scream through an Ashlee Simpson song — something they imagine would be frowned upon in other karaoke spots. But it also feels safer and less “transactional” than other gay bars they’ve visited in the area.

“I have never been touched or groped here,” said Stetes. “I can’t say the same for the bar that I used to go to all the time.”

As You Are’s diverse crowd is a big selling point for many bargoers. Ailea Stites, who stopped by while in town for a conference, said they felt tingly and light after performing Janelle Monáe’s “Q.U.E.E.N.” with a friend — they were delighted to see another person of color in front of them, singing along to every word.

Stites’s body relaxed, their confidence boosted. They were among people who really got them.

On a sign-up sheet in front of the DJ booth, Stites quickly selected their next song, a Millennial staple: “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls. Stites recruited every Black femme in the room — “every ‘Scary Spice’” — to sing with them.

Meanwhile, in the backroom, Crow, a Latino American Indian 18-year-old with bold blue makeup, chunky boots and a walking cane, sat quietly, intensely focused on finishing a zine before heading back out to sing again.

Even though As You Are is most often referred to as a bar, alcohol is not the center of this universe, which makes it possible for younger people like Crow to seek refuge or form friendships here.

In both spirit and function, As You Are can feel more like a community center.

This dynamic has been true for most LGBTQ bars for the better part of the past century, offering a respite that few other public places could, said Denise Spivak, CEO of Centerlink, which supports LGBTQ community centers across the country.

But even though bars were safer for LGBTQ people than many other places, they weren’t necessarily inclusive, then or now. Some catered more to gay men; others to lesbians. Trans people often felt ostracized or unwelcome.

These bars remain fraught for people who don’t fit in with the crowd for other reasons: If you are a racial minority, disabled, sober, too old or too young, many of these spaces still don’t feel accessible.

Being inclusive, it turns out, isn’t as simple as putting the right Pride flags on the wall, Spivak said.

“It’s really about what kind of message you are sending in everything from your advertising to the way your space operates,” Spivak said. Who are you employing? Who greets you at the door? What accommodations are you willing to make?

What McDaniel and Pike wanted for As You Are was shaped, in large part, by what they didn’t want.

The founders are both partners and longtime service industry workers. They understand all too well how the decisions managers make — or don’t make — can shape a bar’s culture.

Take the “angel shot,” a discreet safety measure in many bars where a guest makes a special drink order to let the bartender know they feel unsafe.

“We feel like we have to whisper that we feel unsafe, as opposed to calling it out,” McDaniel said.

“Which you can understand right?” Pike added. “Because maybe the person in front of me, if they know I feel unsafe, they become more agitated, more dangerous.”

“But in here, somebody’s got your back,” Pike continued. “We’re all going to be like, ‘Whoa, stop that.’”

They know this isn’t a popular stance. Bar staffers are reluctant to disrupt the “fun” of their guests, said Kate Willman, a restaurant owner and associate therapist at Seattle Anxiety Specialists. Others may write off troubling or harassing behavior as someone “just being friendly.”

It is only in recent years that more restaurants and bars have handled consent proactively, but some policies, such as requiring each person to agree to the drinks they are being served, are still “enough of a wrinkle in the norm” that they may turn people off.

Disrupting these norms is not as confrontational or awkward as it may sound in practice, though it does jar some people, Pike said.

Like the time Pike was working the bar and a man came in with a group of friends, eager to celebrate an award he’d won. He ordered five shots at the bar. Pike said they would be happy to give him the drinks — but first needed five “hell yesses” from his friends.

The guest got upset and pushed back, Pike said. “He was like, ‘I’m not trying to get them drunk. I’m gay.’”

Then a female friend of his walked over.

“I love that you do this, I feel so safe here,” Pike remembers the friend saying, right in front of the man trying to buy shots. He immediately backed down.

“I said, ‘This is why we do it. … Maybe you’re not afraid that somebody would feed you drinks and take advantage of you, and maybe these friends aren’t afraid you would do that to them,’” Pike said. “‘But she feels empowered that she gets to make that choice.’”

