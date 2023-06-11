Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The instructions to the metapuzzle say we are looking for “a rock song whose chorus you might sing after you solve the puzzle.” As always, start with the theme entries. There are eight starred music-based answers: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 25A: [*Singer with the 1996 hit “I Love You Always Forever”] is DONNA LEWIS .

27A: [*Elton John song with a lyric often parodied as “Hold me closer, Tony Danza”] is “ TINY DANCER .” The clue sorta gives the answer away, but I think it’s one of the funniest misheard lyrics out there, so why not use it?

50A: [*Steely Dan hit that was the opening track to their debut album] is “ DO IT AGAIN .”

60A: [*Late singer whom Beyoncé called “the epitome of power and passion”] is TINA TURNER . She passed away on May 24. I’ll come back to her after talking about the meta.

87A: [*No. 1 hit for the Shirelles about a man sent off to war] is “ SOLDIER BOY .”

96A: [*Song by John Lennon (1973) and Sickick (2017) whose title is a phrase meaning “psychological manipulation”] is “ MIND GAMES .”

116A: [*"Dr. Zhivago” melody] is “ LARA’S THEME .”

120A: [*Musical set during the Vietnam War] is “MISS SAIGON.” That’s a bit of a crossword mixtape with two singers, four song titles, the name of a melody from a film, and a Broadway musical. What to do with these? Your best bet is twofold: 1) Keep the title of the puzzle (“On That Note”) in mind, and 2) search around the grid until you spot an answer that might give you a key hint.

That hint is in the southeast corner at 129A: [Music teaching method that assigns two- and three-letter syllables to notes] which is SOLFEGE. Remember those syllables from music class or “The Sound of Music”? DO RE MI FA SOL LA TI DO. (Sometimes the fifth syllable is spelled as the two-letter SO, but I digress.) Now look at those starred answers again — each one of them contains exactly one solfege syllable, and it’s always at the beginning of the answer:

DO NNA LEWIS — DO

TI NY DANCER — TI

DO IT AGAIN — DO

TI NA TURNER — TI

SOL DIER BOY — SOL

MI ND GAMES — MI

LA RA’S THEME — LA

MI SS SAIGON — MI

Now, think about the puzzle title once more. We’ve found the notes, but what does “On” suggest? Look at the letters directly on top of those notes:

Above the DO in DONNA LEWIS → WE

Above the TI in TINY DANCER → AR

Above the DO in DO IT AGAIN → ET

Above the TI in TINA TURNER → HE

Above the SOL in SOLDIER BOY → CHA

Above the MI in MIND GAMES → MP

Above the LA in LARA’S THEME → IO

Above the MI in MISS SAIGON → NS

Take those letters above the notes together, and they spell out “ WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS ” by Queen — a classic earworm, and a song whose chorus you might sing when you’re feeling victorious.

Since there were eight music notes, you may be wondering why I used the sequence DO TI DO TI SOL MI LA MI instead of the full scale (DO RE MI FA SOL LA TI DO)? Originally I was going to use DO RE MI FA SOL LA TI DO since that has 17 letters just like the song title, but so does the sequence I chose. If you’re musically inclined, or you have a piano where you can plunk out some notes, this is where you can potentially short-circuit the meta. The eight-syllable sequence in the puzzle represents the first eight notes of the chorus to “We Are the Champions.” Using the F major scale of the song:

DO → the note is F (“We”)

TI → E (“are”)

DO → F (“the”)

TI → E (“champ-”)

SOL → C (“-ions”)

MI → A (“my”)

LA → D (“fri-”)

MI → A (“-end”)

It might not be immediately apparent because you might play the second note six steps above the first note, instead of one step right below the first note as Freddie Mercury sings it. Still, that’s another way you can land on the right answer, assuming you can pick up the right notes and recognize the melody. It seemed like such a neat coincidence that the beginning of the chorus’s melody in solfege form has the same number of letters as the song title that I couldn’t pass that up.

One last music note about this crossword. A few weeks ago I had THE SMITHS as an answer in a puzzle when the Smiths’ bassist Andy Rourke died two days before publication, but the late TINA TURNER’s appearance in the grid was an even greater eerie coincidence for me. I finalized the grid late on the night of Tuesday, May 23. I learned about Turner’s passing literally as I was writing the clues on May 24. I couldn’t believe it — the chance of my writing a clue about such a titan of music on the same day that she left us had to have been one in a few million, at least. In fact, the first clue I’d written for her, before I heard about her passing, was [Singer nicknamed the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll]. I wondered if I should keep the word “Queen” as a sly wink to the band featured in the meta, but ultimately I think Beyoncé's quote about Turner is a fitting final tribute to her life and career.

Anyhow, I hope you enjoyed the puzzle whether you cracked the meta. What did you think?

