At White House Pride event, a sunny reprieve from a fog of antagonism

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It wasn’t easy getting to the South Lawn of the White House. Rori Picker Neiss and her 12-year-old son sat here on a blanket Saturday, shadeless under the unforgiving sun, just paces from a lectern with the presidential seal. Picker Neiss leads a Jewish community relations group in St. Louis, and an invitation had arrived from President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, inviting her and her son to a Pride-themed picnic at the White House on June 8. One frenzied search for plane tickets later, they got here Wednesday, just as smoke from Canadian wildfires settled over the region. While strolling between monuments and museums Thursday, hours before the event, an email came in: “POSTPONED,” the subject line read. She said she turned to her son and told him that it made little sense to try to stay three more days. Her son’s first big Pride celebration would have to wait. He understood.

But Picker Neiss’s husband implored over the phone: Make this work.

Advertisement

It would be difficult to stay — they’d have to leave one friend’s house and stay at another’s, and the Pride picnic was now taking place on the Sabbath, which added more complications for mother and son — but, she said: “The other thing that kept going through my mind was, ‘In this political climate, you can’t cancel Pride.’”

Some are trying. A deep political reconfiguration on LGBTQ+ rights is reverberating across the country, a chasm now widening between the states and the federal capital.

Washington, a city of contradictions, has become so queer-friendly that people tend to forget the ways it wasn’t always, when gay and lesbian bureaucrats lived their entire careers in the closet, anti-gay legislation was a given and a president could ignore the HIV/AIDS epidemic and the activists shouting at him for help. The quilts lined the National Mall, and in fits and starts, the federal government grew more accepting. Gay Republicans stomached working for bosses who charmed them in private, then bashed them on the campaign trail. In 2011, “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was repealed. The Supreme Court approved marriage equality. Here, at a White House celebrating his part in the American story, Picker Neiss’s trans son, who has dark hair with amethyst highlights, can be himself.

But back home in Missouri, the governor just signed two laws that bar trans youth from accessing health treatments that their doctors recommend and limiting trans children’s ability to play in sports teams that line up with their gender. In other states, LGBTQ+ Americans are trying to decide whether to stay or go amid hundreds of bills being introduced, at least 75 of which have become law.

“A state of emergency,” the Human Rights Campaign declared Tuesday.

Advertisement

“Under siege,” Rachel Levine, assistant secretary of health and the country’s highest-ranking transgender official, told The Washington Post, a Pride flag hanging from the South Portico behind her shoulder.

“Callous and cynical,” Biden told the some 1,500 guests in attendance.

And when the picnic was over, Picker Neiss and her son would be headed home, into far less friendly territory, where she worries about safety, privacy, the future. Which is why she declined to have her son’s name published.

“I Will Survive” came on. “Are we ready for our step routine?” one attendee at the White House picnic joked to a circle of four friends. A throng swarmed around Pete and Chasten Buttigieg for selfies. Susan Rice embraced old colleagues. Beer and watery mint lemonades flowed with a side of political fundraising talk.

Advertisement

Being welcome at the White House, where so many decisions excluding queer people from society have been made, is also a development that many gay Americans never thought they’d see. After years of rapid change, it can still feel new. Ray Buckley, the chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, stood next to a popcorn stand wearing a white “Harvey Milk for Supervisor” T-shirt, and he’s old enough to remember Milk’s 1978 assassination, a landmark event in the gay rights movement, and the fear it instilled in him as a young gay person in rural New Hampshire. (Buckley is 63, he reveals with a serious side-eye.)

“I try to talk to the younger generations and say that folks in my generation didn’t even dream — there was no talk, there was no dreaming of marriage,” he said.

The convulsive rise in anti-queer and anti-transgender politics prompted the White House to send out thousands of additional invitations to families and people outside of D.C. — citizens known to support LGBTQ+ rights, including parents who have become accidental activists against the laws they see as targeting their children. Now they were here, lathering on sunscreen. Social media influencers and trans activists, part of a new generation of political messengers for this administration, made TikToks of the festivities.

It’s all part of a renewed push by Biden to expand some protections for LGBTQ+ Americans as talk of “grooming” and “indoctrination” preoccupies the Republican presidential primary circuit. The Pride reception was originally scheduled to coincide with the announcement of a raft of new initiatives aimed at addressing LGBTQ+ youth homelessness, investigating hate crimes and combating efforts to remove books that discuss sexuality from some public library shelves. It’s not the kind of action that Biden, who once voted against marriage equality, always supported.

Advertisement

The timing wouldn’t quite work out, with the White House deciding Thursday morning that the event would be postponed because of the smoke and notifying guests a little past noon. Some 2,000 people had initially registered to attend, but the White House estimated that about 1,500 showed up.

“It was a bit debilitating when we first heard, because, you know, trans people are so close to having things, but then they take it away,” said Anjali Rimi, 43, who leads the Bay Area trans advocacy organization Parivar and flew here with her mother. But, she said, “we live with a lot of trans hope.”

Biden took the stage on Saturday afternoon in his aviator sunglasses and deployed a well-worn story about the time his father drove him to downtown Wilmington, Del., to get an application to be a lifeguard in the city pool. As a stop light changed, two well-dressed men kissed each other and went to work. Biden looked at his dad, who said it was simple, and it was, and it is.

Advertisement

“When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon,” Biden said, “something is still very wrong in America.” He put a ball cap on and stuck around for about 20 minutes, shaking hands with parents and children.

It’s not so simple for many. Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the Democratic Montana lawmaker who was ousted from her state legislature for protesting an anti-LGBTQ+ bill her colleagues were passing, said Biden could be doing more to protect transgender people. When Biden announced a rule that left some room for federally funded schools to bar trans athletes from competing to ensure “fairness,” she sent the administration a letter criticizing the new rule with 13 other lawmakers.

Standing next to her fiancée, she said Biden’s “intent is likely to provide a rule that protects trans people, but you’ve opened up a potential pathway for discrimination — that’s how it will be used by red states.”

Aditi Hardikar had set a Pride flag down to use as a picnic blanket next to a beech tree and recalled a meeting she had inside the White House, not so long ago, but also in what seems like another era. Her colleague in the comms shop had devised an unusual idea that she wasn’t sure would fly with Valerie Jarrett, then one of Barack Obama’s closest advisers and Hardikar’s boss. “Hear us out,” she recalls telling Jarrett.

Advertisement

“What if on the day that the Supreme Court decides it’s going to rule on marriage equality, let’s light the White House in rainbow colors,” Hardikar, now the deputy chief of staff at the Treasury Department, said. “And the key part was: regardless of how they rule.”

During the Trump years, first lady Melania Trump reportedly tried to reprise the rainbow lighting, but was rebuffed. Personally, Hardikar said, she fears the country is experiencing a backlash; she frets about the suggestion by at least one member of the Supreme Court last June that the 2015 decision in Obergefell vs. Hodges, which granted same-sex marriage rights nationwide, could be reversed. (Last December, Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, which enshrines marriage equality into law.)

“LGBTQ people are open and out in people’s lives in playdates, in jobs, in the workplace, and this seems like a desperate attempt to try to win over a few people,” Hardikar said.

The country now seems different from that night in 2015.

Picker Neiss’s son got to shake the president’s hand, and said he is not worried, right now, about what awaits him in Missouri.

Besides, he said, “I have to pack for camp.”

GiftOutline Gift Article