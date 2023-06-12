The Golden Globes has a new home as Hollywood Foreign Press folds

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Golden Globe Awards will shift into a new era as Dick Clark Productions and investor Todd Boehly’s Eldridge company purchased the rights, assets and properties of the awards show from the Hollywood Foreign Press, the association announced Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As a result, the HFPA will close its doors, according to a statement. All proceeds from the transaction will go toward the new Golden Globe Foundation, which will focus on “entertainment-related charitable giving,” according to a news release.

“We are excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organization to a commercial enterprise,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA, in a statement.

The awards show will now be controlled by Dick Clark Productions. Boehly, chairman of investment company Eldridge, said in a statement that the transaction will lead to “the evolution of the Golden Globes.”

The annual awards show faced controversy over the past two years after the Los Angeles Times reported that the HFPA, whose 310 members vote on the nominees, had no Black members. A lawsuit from Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa also alleged that the association participated in a number of unethical practices, including “accepting thousands of dollars in emoluments.” The controversy led NBC to announce that it would not be airing the 2022 ceremony.

In response, the HFPA then hired a “chief diversity officer” and added rules for its members that barred them from accepting studio gifts. Hoehne became the new president and added 21 different members, 29 percent of whom were Black.

Boehly said the new leadership will take “a robust approach to governance” and expand the “diverse and international voting body” for the awards. The new leadership team will look to implement “a professional, safe, and accountable environment, and trusting new ownership with a new direction for the Globes.”

Next year’s 81st annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 7.

