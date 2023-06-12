The Growth Guide: How to map your own path (Video: Maria Jesus Contreras for The Washington Post)

Personal growth can be a nebulous concept. Whether it’s professional, financial, emotional or otherwise, growth can feel complicated, contrived and difficult to measure. But growth experts agree that finding ways to explore self-improvement, even during challenging times, can play a pivotal role in finding contentment in our lives. “Successful and fulfilled people are really good at narrowing their focus on things that are important,” said Paul Angone, best-selling author of “101 Secrets for Your Twenties.”

This is particularly true for millennials who are navigating adulthood in a chaotic world. This generation spans those who graduated college amid the Great Recession, those who spent their 20s in a global pandemic, and — maybe the most consequential generational difference — those who came of age in a digital and social media world.

These head winds can be difficult to navigate, but what Angone has discovered in his research of young people is that people who can identify their “why” are better able to define and achieve their growth goals.

“Those who are able to limit distractions, focus on what they deem important and then take action are going to live successful, fulfilled lives,” he said.

Yet deciding where to focus our efforts can be challenging — in part because personal growth is far from a once-size-fits-all enterprise. Growth can also look very different to young people than it did in previous generations, particularly for those who come from diverse or marginalized communities; it is often accompanied by an increased emphasis on personal wellness, emotional and mental health, and finding fulfillment beyond material successes.

Ange-Marie Hancock, an author and political theorist who has studied intersectionality, said that in the willingness of millennials to challenge the status quo, she sees an opportunity for our society to grow. “They are a bridging generation, willing to have cross-generational conversations,” Hancock said, adding that those conversations will ultimately lead to new growth paths for marginalized communities.

To examine many of these themes, and to provide guidance for readers on navigating their own growth journeys, The Washington Post has created “The Growth Guide” — a series of articles and advice pieces on cultivating a fuller life. This special section will dive into the benefits of living a more analog lifestyle, the rise of astrology as a tool for self-reflection and personal growth, and the ways in which ancestral travel can bring experiences that last long after a vacation has ended. It will also include guidance on how to talk about therapy with resistant family members, tips for challenging yourself intellectually without going back to school, and a quiz to help you identify the areas of growth that might be most helpful to you.

From intergenerational trauma, to work-life balance, to microdosing, “The Growth Guide” will examine many different elements that affect people’s growth journeys — and aim to provide insight into the ways personal growth can have an impact on each of our lives.

