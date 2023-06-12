Take a class at your community center

How often do you really take advantage of where you live? With more and more employees working long, remote hours, we are stuck inside for much of our professional lives. One way to break that habit and work on yourself is to take advantage of your community’s recreation center.

Many of them offer a wide array of classes and activities, ranging from yoga to cooking to crafting to music. It’s a fun, easy way to get active, learn a new skill and meet some new people.

Taking part in public, in-person events like this can be beneficial in more ways than one. According to Oliveri Olumba, those casual interactions we have with our community are essential to social and emotional growth.