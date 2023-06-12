“There’s a giant difference between something that takes your energy and something that gives you energy,” said Sophie Johnson, a D.C.-based executive coach. “A 40-hour job can sometimes feel like 80 hours. But a 40-hour job you love can feel like 30. And that can apply to the hobbies or activities you choose to continue education.”
Here are some low- or no-cost ways to educate yourself in ways both intellectual and emotional:
Audit a college course
The simplest way to continue your education without paying big bucks is by taking some college courses free. There are hundreds of open courses online that are free to anyone interested. Most can be found through sites such as Coursera, edX and Alison, which have partnered with universities from across the country to offer free courses.
There is no single, correct reason to take part in something like this. You could use the coursework to become a better employee and maybe advance your career — or you can use it to expand your mind and learn something new.
Interested in learning about artificial intelligence from the University of Pennsylvania? How about a Harvard course called “The Path to Happiness”? Maybe something more practical, like a University of Florida class about personal and family financial planning? They’re all available online free.
Develop a writing habit
In the professional world, where there is no English class with daily prompts, very few people maintain a habit of personal writing. But there may be no cheaper way to maintain a sense of creativity, develop a system of self-reflection and achieve personal growth.
This could mean taking a free creative writing course online, starting a blog, submitting freelance work or even just making an effort to keep a journal.
“Just writing what is on your mind or what’s on your heart currently can be really helpful for a lot of people,” said Sara Oliveri Olumba, a D.C.-area life coach. “It’s basically a method for processing and digesting feelings. It can be a form of self-therapy.”
Increasing your writing might not feel like you’re learning something new, but it can help maintain a connection to that creative, reflective part of yourself.
Take a class at your community center
How often do you really take advantage of where you live? With more and more employees working long, remote hours, we are stuck inside for much of our professional lives. One way to break that habit and work on yourself is to take advantage of your community’s recreation center.
Many of them offer a wide array of classes and activities, ranging from yoga to cooking to crafting to music. It’s a fun, easy way to get active, learn a new skill and meet some new people.
Taking part in public, in-person events like this can be beneficial in more ways than one. According to Oliveri Olumba, those casual interactions we have with our community are essential to social and emotional growth.
“One of the most effective ways to feel a consistent sense of human connection is to have routines and to have habits that cause you to interact with the same people on a consistent basis,” she said. “And that doesn’t mean interacting with your best friend. … People underestimate the value of having routines that cause them to consistently interact with familiar people. … It can make you feel more grounded in your community and connected to others.”
Develop new language skills
Whether you always wanted to learn French or you just need to brush up on your Spanish, working with a new language can provide benefits in both your personal and professional lives. It’s also never been easier to pursue, with a wide range of language learning tools available.
There are apps such as Babbel, Duolingo and Memrise. There are dozens and dozens of free videos on YouTube. There are also public resources out there, such as classes at your local community center or books at your local library.
Utilize the local library
That’s right, the good old local library. Your neighborhood library isn’t just for story time and summer reading. It can provide countless resources for adults to educate themselves, pick up new skills, engage different art forms and socialize with neighbors.
“I think a well-used library card is one of the absolute best and most-effective ways to keep growing,” Johnson said.
Outside of physical books, a library can offer newspapers and magazines, reference material, audio books, e-books, CDs, DVDs and more. Most offer free internet access, quiet study rooms, book clubs and other meetups, plus some personal and professional improvement courses. As an example: the D.C. Public Library system offers a whole directory of resources for its patrons. It includes language courses, test and career prep, newspaper archives and access to Kanopy, a streaming app filled with movies, documentaries and TV shows. It’s all free — with a library card.