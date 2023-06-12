When I was a new mom, my son was the most important thing in my life. There wasn’t anything I wouldn’t do to make sure he had everything he needed. But when I gave birth the second time, I suddenly had two top priorities in my life, and their needs often conflicted with each other.
As a mom of two, I can’t always be everything to everyone. And that’s okay.
Parenting two children became an exercise in determining who would get their needs met in any given moment and, usually, someone didn’t. While that part of parenting multiple kids is hard, I’m still constantly grateful to be in a home where the love is multiplied by two.
