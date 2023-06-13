“Many of them are stuck,” Johnson said. “They feel as though they’re not growing. They know something is wrong. They’re burdened by the feeling that they have too many choices or that they have none at all.”

When Sophie Johnson, an executive and career coach based in Northern Virginia, first meets a new client, she often finds them in some kind of professional distress.

Most of them are seeking some kind of professional growth, but the definition of that broad and ever-evolving term varies by the client. Even still, Johnson and others in the same field have noticed a trend in recent years: Professional growth is no longer defined mostly by the idea of getting ahead, earning a better title or upping a salary. Instead, clients come to them seeking out more abstract prizes like autonomy, passion and a sense of purpose.

“They’re definitely thinking about more than money as they seek growth,” Johnson said. “I think in the pandemic, people evaluated how they spent their time and the alignment with what they really care about. What are your values?”

How should workers pursue professional growth with several considerations in mind? Career coaches offered the following tips: