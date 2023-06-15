Embracing analog in a digital world

Take, for example, the humble book: It’s bulkier than an e-reader, but there’s no charging, no notifications, no monthly subscription fees. In a world hyper-focused on optimization where faster is better, it can feel old-fashioned to mark your page with a paper bookmark. But incorporating the analog into daily life can offer a break from the screen, boost creativity and push back on the idea that maximizing productivity is key.

David Sax, author of “ The Revenge of Analog ” and “ The Future is Analog ,” noticed a countertrend growing as digital technologies began to take off with the advent of smartphones, streaming services and social media. The more we rely on digital technology for work, learning and socializing, “the more we seek out analog alternatives as a balance or a different way of engaging with the world,” he said.

Sax has found that the trend isn’t driven by older generations seeking nostalgia, but rather “by younger people who may have even never encountered this technology in the first place,” Sax said.

Analog practices such as reading a physical book can feel almost luxurious as more people bristle at “hustle culture” and experience optimization-fatigue. Choosing the less-efficient way of doing something, especially things we do for pleasure, can help us reassess our relationship with time and forgo the constant need for productivity.

“We’re still seeing the growth and the interest in analog technologies, and in analog ways of doing things,” Sax said. “Analog is kind of a proxy for nondigital alternatives or engagements with the world.”

So what does analog living look like? Here are a few suggestions.