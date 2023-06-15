She hadn’t heard her mom’s voice in decades. Then a stranger found an old tape.

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hanna Neter always treasured the photos she has of her late mother, who died in 1995 at age 35. But she had no recordings of her voice, and she was beginning to forget what it sounded like. “Voices fade through your memory so quickly, especially if you don’t have recordings,” said Neter, who was 11 years old when her mother died by suicide.

Then, out of the blue, Neter got a Facebook message from a stranger several weeks ago. The woman, Valerie Bradshaw, had unearthed a cassette tape that was collecting dust in her home in Sussex, England. The decades-old tape contained an interview with Neter’s mother, Laurence.

Bradshaw, a teacher, had conducted the interview in 1994 for her dissertation about parental involvement in classrooms. Bradshaw knew Laurence because her son was in Neter’s class at the time.

Laurence often volunteered in classrooms to talk about French culture, as she was originally from France, and she was also part of a local play group.

“She was bubbly and a lovely mom,” recalled Bradshaw, who said she considered Laurence a good friend, though she lost touch with her family following her death. “We were just moms at school together.”

Bradshaw debated whether to contact Neter — who works as a journalist at BBC Radio Sussex — after she found the tape.

“It could have gone one of two ways,” Bradshaw said, explaining that she worried the recording might be more upsetting than heartwarming for the family to receive.

Ultimately, though, if places were reversed, she knew she’d want to have it.

So, Bradshaw found Neter on Facebook and contacted her to let her know about the timeworn tape and offered to give it to her.

Neter was startled by the message.

“At first, I thought, ‘Is it real?’” said Neter, 39, adding that the woman’s name was vaguely familiar, which made her decide to respond.

Neter, who has two young children — ages 8 and 5 — scheduled a time to meet Bradshaw and pick up the tape at Bradshaw’s home, which is about a 20-minute drive from where she lives.

“It was really weird knowing it was out there,” she said.

When she arrived at Bradshaw’s home on June 3, “I went in and she was lovely and so warm and welcoming,” Neter said, adding that she brought her children with her. In addition to the tape, Bradshaw also shared old photographs of her mother.

“Hanna looks so much like her mom, it could have been her mom walking in,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw borrowed a cassette tape player from her neighbor and asked Neter if she wanted to hear the three-minute recording.

“I was in no way expecting to hear the tape there and then,” Neter said. “I had no idea what my reaction to this was going to be.”

Still, Neter told Bradshaw to press play.

During the brief interview, Laurence talked about how she felt when she visited classrooms.

“I was really nervous about it, because I had to talk in front of a whole classroom, and I’m not used to that at all,” Laurence said. “I kept it quite personal, but I think that made it less dry and that the children responded to that, and it was easier to take in.”

Once Laurence got past her nerves, she said she liked the experience.

“I really enjoyed it when I went in,” Laurence told Bradshaw.

Neter said she was floored listening to it.

“I didn’t recognize her voice, and that really surprised me,” Neter said.

But in a way, she said, “that made it easier to listen to.”

For Neter, the highlight was hearing her mother giggle again.

“It was the most magical thing to hear,” she said.

“She was a big presence, and she laughed a lot,” she continued, adding that people often tell her they remember her mother’s laugh. When Laurence laughs during the interview, “that is my favorite bit.”

Seeing Neter’s reaction to the tape reinforced to Bradshaw that she was right to contact her.

“I’m just so pleased that I did,” Bradshaw said.

While in the car with her children on the way home, Neter told them: “She would have loved to have met you.”

Afterward, Neter stayed in the car for a few minutes alone and had a good cry.

“It wasn’t a sad cry. It was just a release of emotion,” she said. “If this had happened 10 years ago, I think it would have been harder. But it felt like I was in a good place to listen to it.”

Regardless of the tape, “she is in me, and she lives on through me and my children,” Neter said of her mother.

Over the years, her grief has come in waves.

“Sometimes it is something that you just live with quite comfortably, and other times, it’s something that is hard,” Neter said. “Grief changes all the time.”

It was especially challenging when she had children of her own, she said, because it reinforced “how young she was, and how young I was.”

The aftermath of her mother’s death is hazy in her mind, Neter said, but she clearly remembers being “surrounded by a lot of love at the time.”

“Our house was full of people for a long time, checking in on us and helping my dad take care of us,” she recalled. “I remember that over the sadness. I think that’s something I dealt with later in life.”

Although Neter hasn’t always found her grief easy to discuss with others, “I believe that we should, if we’re ready, talk about these things,” she said.

She decided to share the story of the long-lost tape on Twitter and was floored when her post got more than 1 million views. Hundreds of comments poured in, and many people shared similar experiences.

“My mother passed away when I was 5 and I often think about how much I wish I could remember her voice,” one person commented. “So I do understand your joy! Very, very precious gift.”

“Having lost my mum when I was 15, I know how special this is. Losing her voice was one of the most painful things in the years after her death. I hope it brings you wonderful comfort,” another person wrote.

Many people also commended Bradshaw for showing Neter a new aspect of her mother, nearly 30 years after her death.

“There is kindness in this world,” someone commented.

Neter digitized the tape and shared it with her two siblings and extended family.

“What has been more special has been the conversations that have come from it,” she said, “and to connect through our stories of grief.”

Bradshaw was touched by the overwhelming reaction, too.

“I think it’s a good idea that people do share these things. We often hold them in,” she said. “There are lots of people who are grieving.”

Neter said she’s grateful to have been able to touch so many strangers by sharing her story.

“For this little moment, there was this little community of people that had lost people and were happy to talk to each other about it,” Neter said. “That feels like the purpose of this.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

