The movies and shows delayed by the Hollywood strike: A growing list

The production of Season 5, the last of the series, will not go ahead during the strike, the Duffer brothers said May 6 on Twitter. “Writing does not stop when filming begins,” the show’s executive producers and creators said in support of the strike, adding that they hope a fair deal is reached “soon” to enable work to resume. The fifth season was supposed to begin filming in June. The news is likely to disappoint fans of the most-streamed show of 2022.