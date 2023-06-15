The movies and shows delayed by the Hollywood strike: A growing list

Here is an updated list of the biggest movies and shows affected by the strike.
‘Avatar’ and ‘Star Wars’ sequels
Disney has reportedly pushed back the release dates for several films in its “Avatar” and “Star Wars” franchises amid the WGA strike.
James Cameron’s “Avatar 3” will move to a 2025 release date, with “Avatar 4” coming in 2029 and “Avatar 5” in 2031, per the Hollywood Reporter. A pair of untitled “Star Wars” films will also be pushed back for a 2026 release.
Disney didn’t respond to a request for comment about whether the delays are because of the strike.
Marvel superhero projects
Disney also announced in mid-June that a number of its upcoming Marvel films, including “Captain America: Brave New World” and the next two “Avengers” films, would be pushed back.
These movies join other delayed Marvel projects, such as the forthcoming Disney Plus show “Wonder Man” and the feature film “Thunderbolts.”
“Daredevil: Born Again,” an upcoming Disney Plus television series, will be put on pause until the end of the WGA strike, too, Deadline reported this week.
The Ryan Reynolds film “Deadpool 3” was actually moved earlier on Disney’s calendar, from November to May of next year, according to the Hollywood Reporter, even though Reynolds can’t improvise on set and must stick to the pre-strike script because of union rules.
“Blade,” the Marvel Studios vampire thriller starring Mahershala Ali, is also set to be delayed because of the strike, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Blade was supposed to begin filming in Atlanta in June but has become the first big-ticket movie to be stalled.
‘SNL’ and late-night shows
The “Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” are off the air until further notice, NBC said in a statement in the first week of the writers strike.
“Saturday Night Live” will air repeats for the foreseeable future, Variety reported, citing an NBC statement.
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on CBS will air repeat episodes because of the strike, the company said.
‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’
The writers’ room on HBO’s upcoming “Games of Thrones” spinoff has been closed by the strike, co-creator George R.R. Martin said in a supportive blog post. “There are pickets in front of every studio lot and sound stage in La., and many in other cities as well. Get used to them,” he wrote. “I expect they will be there for a long time.”
‘Abbott Elementary’
Writers for the Emmy Award-winning show won’t be working during the strike. Writer Brittani Nichols told Democracy Now! that the strike could affect how many episodes can be made for the show’s third season.
‘American Dad’ and ‘Family Guy’
These two long-running Seth McFarlane creations will pause production until the WGA strike is over, according to Deadline. MacFarlane and his writing team will not resume work until a new deal is in place.
‘Cobra Kai'
Writers for Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” also put down their pencils in May, with co-creator Jon Hurwitz saying, “These aren’t fun times, but it’s unfortunately necessary.”
Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
‘Emily in Paris’
Filming for the hit Netflix show “Emily in Paris” has been delayed, according to Variety. The show’s renewal was announced in January 2022 with an expected start date of late summer 2023. The filming delays will probably push back the show’s start date.
‘Hacks’
Jen Statsky, co-creator of the Max comedy-drama, said on Twitter in May that she was “devastated” to not be with her cast and crew but that “there was no other option here.”
“Writing happens at every stage of the process — production and post included,” she said while sharing an article about filming on the series being halted.
‘It Ends with Us’
The Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni film based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel has been delayed due to the WGA strike, according to Deadline. Production on the film, co-financed by Sony and Wayfarer Studios, was temporarily paused on June 5, and might resume under WGA’s strike guidelines.
‘Good Fortune’
‘Good Omens’
Promotional events lined up for Neil Gaiman’s fantasy series on Amazon’s Prime Video may be affected, too. Although the second season is complete and set to come out this summer, Gaiman, a member of the WGA, said on May 2 on Twitter that he might not be able to participate in promoting the show given the strike.
“I wish this wasn’t happening and support it absolutely. When I wake up tomorrow I’ll be on strike,” he said. WGA members are prohibited from even making promotional appearances, strike rules state.
Amazon shared a promo for the show’s next season in early June, which gave away plot details. Gaiman tweeted he was “furious” over the leaks, and wrote on his blog that he felt “heartbroken that there are leaks, and that they happened like this.”
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings” prequel series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels is one of the few shows to continue production despite the strike, Variety reported. The series, which was set to finish filming by the end of May, is continuing without two of its executive producers who are bound by the strike rules, the report said.
‘Penguin’
The new Max series about Colin Farrell’s take as the DC villain last seen in director Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” — has been suspended until after the writers strike, according to a Max spokesperson.
‘Severance’
The Apple TV Plus series stopped production in New York on May 8. Members of the show have since picketed in support of the strike, according to Deadline.
‘Stranger Things’
The production of Season 5, the last of the series, will not go ahead during the strike, the Duffer brothers said May 6 on Twitter. “Writing does not stop when filming begins,” the show’s executive producers and creators said in support of the strike, adding that they hope a fair deal is reached “soon” to enable work to resume. The fifth season was supposed to begin filming in June. The news is likely to disappoint fans of the most-streamed show of 2022.
‘Unstoppable’
Jennifer Lopez’s “Unstoppable” feature film has been delayed too, per Deadline, with production expected to resume when the strike ends. The wrestling drama, also starring Jharrel Jerome, is seeking a home on Amazon.
‘Yellowjackets’
The writers’ room on the Showtime psychological thriller stopped work after only one day on Season 3, said Ashley Lyle, one of the creators. “It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal,” she said on Twitter on May 2.