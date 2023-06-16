The Growth Guide Soledad O’Brien, Rick Steves and others share what inspired their growth (Illustrations by Maria Jesus Contreras for The Washington Post)

Listen 9 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

If you’re lucky, at some point in your life you will come across a book, a movie, a podcast or even a person that has a lasting impact on you. It can change the way you view the world and broaden your perspective. Sometimes you come across this life-changing thing at an impressionable age or well into your later years. Sometimes it happens when you’re experiencing grief, despair or joy. And sometimes it might be a recommendation passed along to you via a trusted friend, a loving family member or a kind stranger.

We asked five key players in five industries to reflect on what fueled their personal growth. Here’s what they said:

Advertisement

The Journalist: Soledad O’Brien

Soledad O’Brien, a veteran journalist and founder of her own production company, remembers a documentary from early adulthood that made a lasting impact on how she views American history.

“When I was younger my mom had me sit down and watch ‘Eyes on the Prize,’” O’Brien said. “I think if you have any interest in really understanding what are all these angry debates around race and understanding American history, that’s a really good place to start.”

Narrated by the politician and civil rights activist Julian Bond, “Eyes on the Prize” premiered in 1987. The Emmy Award-winning docuseries takes viewers through the civil rights movement, from 1954 to the mid-1980s. It serves as a foundation for people who want to go deeper on this particular time in history, for people who “just want to understand what the civil rights movement was all about” or as a supplement to what children learn in school, O’Brien said.

O’Brien said she watched “Eyes on The Prize” when she was a junior at Harvard University and felt fairly well-educated. The documentary showed her a gap in her knowledge: “I really wasn’t when it came to learning pretty much anything about civil rights, because I’d gone to a school that didn’t cover a lot of those topics,” O’Brien said. “We probably spent like 45 minutes on slavery in America. I just didn’t realize what I didn’t know.”

Skip to end of carousel The Growth Guide A series on personal growth, with stories, advice and guidance for cultivating a fuller life. Read the section. End of carousel She added: “There are some very sexy docs out there today that are just wildly interesting. But in terms of what I would plunk people down to see if they wanted to learn something, especially at this moment in time where I feel like everybody wants to just erase a lot of parts of American history, I think it’s a really worthwhile one.” Soledad O’Brien is a journalist and executive producer. She is the host of “Matter of Fact With Soledad O’Brien.”

Advertisement

The Activist: Shannon Watts

Shannon Watts, who left a career in the corporate world before founding Moms Demand Action, used her skill set in communications to create an impactful campaign modeled off the advocacy group Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

“When you couple using the skills that you’re good at with doing something that is rewarding, it’s a complete game changer,” she said. “I manage with so much more kindness and empathy and patience, because these are people who are giving us their time and their talent out of the goodness of their hearts.”

One early volunteer for Moms Demand Action had a lasting impact on Watts.

“The activist I admire is my dear friend Lucy McBath. Lucy’s son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed. [He was] a Black 17-year-old who was in his car, and a White man opened fire on his car after they got in an argument about Jordan’s music volume.”

Watts said she connected with McBath after the Sandy Hook school shooting tragedy. McBath was already advocating for gun violence prevention and eventually became a colleague. The two women grew close, and Watts often encouraged McBath to run for office.

After the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla., McBath called Watts to tell her she was running for Congress. “I just admire her tenacity,” Watts said. “She is a joyful warrior, and she won that election, and she’s now won that seat three times.” Now 63, McBath (D) represents Georgia’s 7th District, having won reelection a second time in 2022.

Shannon Watts is the founder of Moms Demand Action, a gun violence prevention organization.

Advertisement

The Podcaster: Ira Madison III

As a writer and host of “Keep It,” a pop-culture podcast, Ira Madison III understands the importance of asking the right questions. One of his favorite podcasts does it well.

He recommends “Table Manners” with Jessie and Lennie Ware, a podcast hosted by the mother-daughter duo who chat with celebrities over a home-cooked meal.

“As someone who has hosted a pop-culture interview podcast for six years now, I always find it edifying to listen to different interview styles from time to time so that I can reevaluate my own approach or find new ways to disarm people and get them to open up about their lives,” he said.

Madison said that the episode of “Table Manners” that features Stanley Tucci is one of the most memorable for him — and not just because he’s a huge fan of the actor. “In the podcast he shares that he never really thought his life was worthy of a memoir, but it was through his love of food that he was able to tell his story,” Madison said.

“As a person who also loves food, cooking for friends and family, hosting people in my home and listening to them in a different environment than our usual routines of daily life, it’s a constant reminder of one of the many ways that you can use your interests to build closer bonds with people and also, as a jumping-off point, to learn more about anyone while their guard is down.”

Ira Madison III is a writer and host of the Crooked Media podcast “Keep It.”

Advertisement

The Writer: Rick Steves

Rick Steves has long been a proponent of traveling as far and wide as you can, not only to see the world but also to see how others live. These experiences can be inspiring but also eye-opening, showing us that around the world, our similarities are greater than our differences. The writer, television host and activist says that one chance encounter decades ago helped shape his worldview.

“Forty-five years ago, on the streets of Seattle, a stranger handed me a copy of Art Simon’s book ‘Bread For the World,’” Steves said in an email. “The incident seemed odd, but for some reason, I accepted the book — and it changed my life.”

“Reading through ‘Bread for the World,’ the economics of hunger — and my own country’s impact on world hunger — became clear,” Steves continued. “I’d had a vague hunch that poverty was structural and that enough food could be produced in virtually every country to feed its own people. But as I read, I learned that hunger was a matter of trade policies, buying power and distribution.”

Steves said that after reading “Bread For The World,” he was “stirred to become an active citizen of my country and the world.”

Advertisement

“Since that transformative experience as a curious reader back in the 1970s, I’ve spent four months each year — a third of my life — on the road, learning about the world … and learning about my own country at the same time,” he said. “When you travel, you see the oneness of humanity. You learn that suffering across the street is no more real than suffering across the sea. … By viewing your own country from afar, you learn about it in ways you never could back home — and you return home with a fire in your belly to make a difference.”

Rick Steves is the author of a best-selling series of European guidebooks, two art history books for travelers and a food lover’s guide to Italy.

Advertisement

The Actor: Cory Michael Smith

Actor Cory Michael Smith, who stars in the Cannes hit “May December” alongside Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, acknowledges the overwhelming stimuli of our everyday lives and draws inspiration from art that leads us to stillness.

Smith said via email that the Academy Award-winning film “Ida,” directed by Pawel Pawlikowski, had a profound impact on him.

“Ida” follows a young woman in the 1960s who embarks on a road trip through Poland as she struggles with the decision of whether to become a nun. Smith recommends the film not only for its plot but also for the way the director employed filmmaking techniques that allow viewers to interpret scenes and characters for themselves. “Every choice by Pawlikowski is intentional, confident and patient,” he said.

“I am deeply moved by this poignant coming-of-age story,” he said, adding that “it is the style and form of Pawlikowski’s visual storytelling that makes the film revelatory.”

Smith added: “I think my natural instinct — perhaps all of ours — is to follow action. Pawlikowski forces us to be stimulated by stillness. He often presents us a perspective where action is out of view.

“In my life, I still chase action, as my sense of wonder leads me to wander. But when I am feeling particularly disoriented or overwhelmed or have a blurry sense of what I need, I find the most profound awareness when I reframe — remain still — and wait.”

Cory Michael Smith stars in “May December,” streaming later this year on Netflix.