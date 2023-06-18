Like many sexual assault survivors, one question plagued me: Why couldn’t I stop it? As a scientist, I’m driven to understand how and why. Learning about a key biological concept transformed what I thought I knew about rape and myself — and gave me hope for how society would treat survivors if more people understood tonic immobility.
After a sexual assault, this biological concept freed me from self-blame
