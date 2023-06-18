Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Before I get to today’s puzzle, here are two announcements: 1) Starting this weekend, and through July 2, I will be on vacation in California and then Hawaii with my family. There will still be new puzzles available during the next few weekends, but my posts about them will be relatively short.

2) I want to take a moment to give three cheers to two wonderful folks and friends of the show in the crossword world. Amanda Rafkin has taken over as the full-time editor of the USA Today crossword. Congrats to Amanda! This also means that Erik Agard is leaving USA Today for what I hope are more exciting puzzle opportunities on the horizon. Friday marked his final puzzle as editor and it was a very nice themeless — you can read a review of that puzzle and a sweet tribute to Erik’s work by Sally Hoelscher on her USA Today crossword blog here. Good luck on your next adventures, Erik!

Nine classes you might take at college contain circled businesses, hinted in the clues by the kinds of people who work for them.

23A: [Course on nutrition science, attended by SAT exam writers] is DI ET ETIC S , with a circled E TS (Educational Testing Service).

28A: [Course on ancient history, attended by some Big Four bankers] is C LASS I CAL S T UD I ES , with a circled C ITI.

36A: [Course on journalism and media, attended by elevator manufacturers] is C O MMUNICA TI ON S , with a circled O TIS. This also could have contained the circled luxury hotel chain OMNI, but OMNI shows up at 16D: [Potent or present prefix]. Moving on …

57A: [Course on human societies and cultures, attended by rink athletes] is A N T H ROPO L OGY , with a circled N HL.

67A: [Course on written works across different cultures, attended by German car salesmen] is C O M P ARATIV E L ITERATURE , with a circled O PEL.

82A: [Course on tiny organisms, attended by representatives of a gas company that merged with Exxon] is M ICR OBI O L OGY , with a circled M OBIL.

100A: [Course on stage acting and singing, attended by Slush Puppie servers] is MUS IC AL TH E AT E R , with a circled I CEE.

114A: [Course on design and maintenance of infrastructure, attended by reporters from an MSNBC rival] is C IVIL E N GI N EERING , with a circled C NN.

123A: [Course on celestial phenomena, attended by PlayStation game developers] is A S TR ON OM Y , with a circled S ONY.

There’s a note above the puzzle that says: “The first letters of this puzzle’s circled words will spell out a term associated with business school.” Take the first letters of those circled companies and you spell out ECONOMICS . Off the top of my head, one well-known company whose letters can be found in order in ECONOMICS is the record label EMI. In fact, I wondered if I should try to fit in EMI in the lower-left corner as an extra hint, but ultimately that felt unnecessary. EMI is mostly owned by a division of Sony Music anyway, and there’s SONY inside 123A.

Just a few other answers and clues:

1A: [Colorful name of a dad on “That ’70s Show”] is RED , as in Red Forman. Today is Father’s Day, so my way of giving that a nod was to mention a dad at 1A. I’m wondering if my own dad will notice that as he starts the puzzle … I guess I could just ask him since he’s here on vacation with me.

METAS . If you’re looking for more metas to tackle, the 110A: [Contest crosswords in the Wall Street Journal, e.g.] is. If you’re looking for more metas to tackle, the WSJ runs them every Friday . And if you get stuck, you can always head over to the XWord Muggles Forum where you can find others to co-solve them or get hints. (Disclosure: My puzzles have their own dedicated page on that forum as well.)

129A: [G.I. doctor?] is MEDIC . This ended up being one of my favorite clues today. Normally a G.I. doctor has a different surface meaning — a gastrointestinal doctor — than what the clue was referencing (an army medic).

102D: [Emulated a food critic (or, really, anybody)] is ATE. I mean, it’s true.

What did you think?

