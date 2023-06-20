Quiet quitting? Damp drinking? Why we coin new terms for old feelings.

Listen 7 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Over the past year or so, we seem to have done some emotional exploring. We’ve been quiet quitting from — and rage applying to — jobs. Our parenting? It’s gentle. Our drinking habits? They’re damp — i.e., not totally dry, i.e., in moderation. Our eating? It’s intuitive. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Our catchphrases? Evolving. A particular turn of phrase seems to have caught on recently, and, for lack of a better term, we’re going to coin a name for it: adjective gerunding. It’s a description of a phenomenon using (usually) an adjective and an -ing word — a formula that makes it catchy and hashtaggable on Instagram and TikTok, and allows it to be easily picked up by mainstream media.

Quiet quitting is the perfect example. Even though people have been doing it for time immemorial, the act of not going above and beyond at work — work to rule, in labor parlance — got a viral rebrand thanks to social media. It dominated headlines during a year when people’s relationships with their jobs were in flux. Quiet quitting gave rise to quiet firing, quiet thriving and, more recently, rage applying — which is when you hate your job so much that you apply to a bunch of other ones, seeking any escape. (Okay, yes, “rage” is the outlier here, as a noun — but it fits the pattern.)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in another corner of the internet, millennial parents were following content creators such as Dr. Becky, Dr. Siggie and Big Little Feelings — all proponents of what’s called gentle parenting. The approach focuses on identifying with a child’s emotions and relying on natural consequences rather than punishment. “I can see you’re upset about the green bowl. You feel sad, and it’s OK to feel sad,” says one Big Little Feelings script for handling a common toddler meltdown over receiving the wrong kind of bowl.

Those mentalities may seem to be unrelated on the surface, but they have more in common than their -ing endings.

“They’re actually all really related. These are all lifestyle choices,” says Nicole Holliday, an assistant professor of linguistics and cognitive science at Pomona College. Each new iteration of adjective gerunding pertains to “the reorganization of our social and professional lives.”

Advertisement

Adjective gerunding is how we describe the emotional processes behind our collective choices. The viral phrases all share a layer of intentionality or mindfulness that adds additional meaning and that helps social media users use the phrases to inform their identities. And now that it has become a pattern, the actual format of adjective gerunding communicates that additional context — that these are things that we’re not only doing differently, but that we’re also thinking about differently.

Take damp drinking, one of the newer adjective-gerunding phrases to get picked up by the media. Hana Danly, 25, of New York is credited with popularizing the term on TikTok, in videos she makes about how she has been rethinking her consumption of alcohol — but not going dry by cutting it out entirely.

@hana.elson “If you drink to blur all the bad parts of life you blur all the good bits too” shifting this mindset was everything for me. Damp lifestyle has meant many dif things to me over the past year but this pov is the one im most confident on for my own life ❤️ ♬ original sound - Hana

“It was more about coining the term in order to start a discourse and conversation around just being able to work on your relationship with alcohol and kind of having a community to talk about it,” Danly says. The damp lifestyle, as she calls it, is not merely drinking in moderation; it’s about “being able to truly understand what makes you you when you’re out and you’re social.”

Advertisement

Likewise, social media has resurfaced the term intuitive eating, which describes eschewing rigid dieting in favor of eating to fullness and listening to one’s body and emotions. Two dietitians, Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch, claim to have coined the term in 1995, and it has received almost 2 billion views on TikTok.

And yet another phrase recently emerged from TikTok into mainstream media: bed rotting, or the practice of lying in bed doing nothing all day, as self-care. (Yes, “bed” is another noun. We know.) It’s a bit like the plot of Ottessa Moshfegh’s “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” but with fewer drugs and more cozying up with snacks and scrolling through your phone. On TikTok, “bedrotting” has more than 450 million views. Coverage of the phenomenon has come with tut-tutting from psychologists about the overlap between bed rotting and experiencing a major depressive episode.

Psychology is what makes these terms different from other adjective-gerund combinations, such as dry cleaning or drunken driving.

Advertisement

“All of these seem to be more anchored to the idea of the emotions of the person who’s doing the action,” says Jessica Rett, a linguistics professor at the University of California at Los Angeles. They’re a “relatively abbreviated way of explaining what we’re doing while we explain our reasons or while we explain our goals.”

If this all sounds a bit Goop-y, consider that perhaps Gwyneth Paltrow did it best, with an early example of adjective gerunding: her famous comment that she and Coldplay singer Chris Martin were undergoing a “conscious uncoupling.” (A.k.a., getting a divorce — a mutual, civil one.)

“It’s explaining that sort of manner, in this case, in which it happened. So it’s definitely adding a layer of emotive, informed deliberation to it,” Rett says. “Maybe this is what we’re doing now that we’re all more in tune with ourselves.”

Advertisement

Or sometimes, it’s an accident. Bryan Creely is one of the people who has been credited with coining the term quiet quitting — an economist named Mark Boldger also claims it — though it wasn’t something Creely set out to do.

“I feel a little bit strange taking credit for it,” he says. A career coach and content creator, Creely was hashing out the characteristics of a labor market in which workers were being asked to do more and more and were becoming disengaged. He says the term just came to him in the moment. With all the spinoff terms, such as quiet thriving, or making mental shifts to help you feel more engaged at work, “it’s kind of taken on a life of its own.”

But he agrees there is an emotional component. Some critics of the catchphrase say we already have a phrase for quiet quitting: It’s called slacking off. But Creely says they aren’t synonymous: “There’s a very fine line between slacking off, meaning that you’re not doing the stuff that you’re supposed to be doing, versus doing the minimum acceptable,” he says. Adjective gerunding is a two-word manifesto.

Advertisement

All adjective-gerunding phrases describe long-term processes. You don’t quiet quit in a day. Gentle parenting takes at least 18 years. Damp drinking could be something you do for your entire adult life. Also, workplace and dietary phrases have spanned generations, captivating older and younger social media users.

“They seem to capture something almost universal,” says Sylvia Sierra, associate professor of communication and rhetorical studies at Syracuse University, in an email. “People find them useful and accurate to describe a behavior, and therefore they spread across all ages.”

And we will probably see more of them, especially as people continue the introspection that many began early in the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone’s going to therapy these days.

“We could ask ourselves: ‘Why are these phenomena that we need to name? And what’s changed in the world so we feel like we need a name for that?’” Rett says. Make way for conscious questioning.

Share