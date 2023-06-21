Florida mayors celebrate completion of higher-speed rail line connecting state

A 170-mile stretch of rail now connects Miami to Orlando as Brightline is gearing up to run 16 daily round trips between Miami and Orlando starting later this year.

The last segment of a higher-speed rail line stretching from South Florida to the central part of the state has been completed, a milestone that was celebrated Wednesday by mayors from across the Sunshine State.

Mayors from Miami, Aventura, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Orlando gathered at a station at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday to mark the occasion. All the cities are located along the route.

“This is a tremendous moment for our community. We have watched the construction progress, looking forward to the day when we would see trains pass us alongside the highway. That day is here,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, whose county is home to Orlando.