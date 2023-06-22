Style How the activist wave inspired by Ferguson helped free a St. Louis man Shawn Washington was stuck in the notorious Workhouse prison after an encounter with police. Bail assistance and a reform-minded prosecutor set him free. Shawn Washington on the roof of the St. Louis shelter where was living in March 2019. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)



Excerpted from “American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress” by Wesley Lowery, copyright 2023. From Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins. Printed by permission. ST. LOUIS — Shawn Washington thought the police officers were shooting at him. Only later would he learn that it was an officer’s fist that shattered the passenger side window of his 18-wheeler on Dec. 5, 2018.

He’d been asleep on the side of the road, his favorite jazz station blaring after a long day driving and a night spent gambling at a nearby casino. The black 46-year-old slept most of the following day, and so his trucking company — concerned he’d yet to deliver his trailer full of protein drinks to Indianapolis — started calling. When he didn’t answer, and with the truck’s GPS placing it still in St. Louis, they phoned local police.

In their report from the day, police said a trucking company employee had told them Washington was likely inside the truck with a sex worker, and that when they heard movement inside they set spike strips behind the tires and screamed for him to get out. Suddenly, they said, the truck pulled off. After it crashed a few blocks later, the officers claimed that they found Washington with his fists clenched and held up in front of his face in a boxer’s stance. (They did not locate any sex workers.)

Washington says after being awakened by officers’ fists banging on the side of his truck, he pulled on pants and then saw the police. When he reached for his phone to record, he says, his window shattered, so he dove back to the driver’s seat and put the truck in drive. He crashed into a light pole a few miles away. Then, Washington says, officers climbed into the truck; Maced, punched and kicked him; and dragged his body from the rig. The next thing Washington remembers is riding in the back of an ambulance, simply glad to be alive.

Washington was charged with felony resisting arrest, reckless driving, damaging city property and committing a crime with the use of a deadly weapon — his semi. Even under the most favorable circumstances, a conviction or plea deal would result in at least three full years behind bars.

“I wanted it all to just go away,” Washington told me the first time we spoke, not long after his arrest. While he’d gotten into some trouble with the law as a teen, it had been decades since he’d faced any criminal charges. “I hoped it would be resolved, that we would be able to get it all straightened out.”

After four days in the hospital, Washington was shipped to the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, commonly known as the Workhouse. Battered, sore and still facing felonies, Washington thought he’d made it through hell. His journey was just beginning.

It’s become fashionable to question what, if anything, has resulted from the massive civil rights protests in the nearly nine years since the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo. And while it is true that sweeping change and deeply felt reckoning remain elusive, it is equally true that sustained activism has brought significant change to municipalities across the country. Thousands of police departments reviewed their use-of-force policies and implemented body camera programs. Some departments, and a number of states, began publishing crucial law enforcement data that shed new light on police killings and incidents of alleged brutality. In response to a database project I helped launch at The Washington Post and a similar effort undertaken by the Guardian, the FBI announced that it would collect and release national data on police killings. (That promise was effectively abandoned following the election of Donald Trump.) Across the country, a wave of so-called progressive prosecutors swept into office vowing to abandon the pursuit of heavy sentences for low-level crimes, investigate and prosecute problem police officers, and review prior convictions to exonerate those wrongly incarcerated during the tough-on-crime 1990s and 2000s.

“A lot of people have always realized that we have not been treated fairly, it’s just more obvious now, with all of the surveillance cameras and with camera phones,” Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s mother, told me in 2017, five years after his death. “And so now you have police officers that are being charged, officers that are going before a grand jury, those things didn’t happen before, and now they’re happening. It’s definitely a move, it’s just a slow move. It’s almost like a turtle’s move.”

The change was felt in Ferguson. The city brought in a black police chief and elected its first black mayor. In 2020, Cori Bush, who had been a Ferguson protester, unseated a longtime incumbent to win election to Congress representing the district that includes Ferguson. By then, both St. Louis County and the city itself had elected progressive prosecutors of their own. Next, local activists settled on a new, ambitious aim: closing the Workhouse.

The city’s original Workhouse was constructed downtown in 1843 as a labor camp where prisoners could pay off criminal fines by crushing limestone for the city streets. The 1,200-bed modern version, built in 1966, nestled next to the Mississippi about seven miles north of the Gateway Arch. For nearly as long as the jail’s four nondescript brick buildings have stood, the people housed there have complained about the conditions, over which the city has been repeatedly sued.

Washington spent his first four days at the Workhouse in lockdown, housed 24 hours a day in a walk-in-closet-sized cell containing a bunk bed, a sink, a toilet and a standoffish cellmate. Then he was moved to the general population, where dozens of men shared bunk beds in a single crowded room. It was the dead of winter, and most of the time the Workhouse was freezing. Washington pleaded over the jailhouse phone with family members to send him thermal pajamas. On the rare days when the heat was working, it was cranked so high that the inmates could barely breathe. Washington says the sleeping quarters and kitchen, where he was given a job preparing food, were crawling with cockroaches and dotted with mice droppings. The entire place, he recalls, smelled like a putrid mix of mold and raw eggs.

For years, officials argued that conditions were not as inhumane as inmates alleged. “The only reason the narrative about conditions in The Workhouse persists is because people refuse to visit and see for themselves,” Jimmie Edwards, the city’s public safety director, told the Guardian in September 2018. Still, steps were taken to reduce the number of prisoners.

The facility wasn’t designed for long-term confinement and primarily housed pretrial detainees. But detentions could last weeks and then months for suspects who were unable to afford bail. Washington’s time at the Workhouse stretched nearly 90 days.

In the years since Washington’s arrest, activists have succeeded in altering the bail system in St. Louis. Now, an arrested person is guaranteed a bond hearing within 48 hours of detention, and judges must consider the financial means of the defendant when setting the bail amount. But that wasn’t yet the case when Washington’s bond was set at $150,000 due to the seriousness of the charges. Washington would have to put up the entire amount in cash. He wasn’t getting out.

Washington had been locked up about two weeks when his case was finally assigned to public defender Ryan Hehner, who quickly set out to convince the judge that the bond should be lower. Hehner argued that while the charges made it sound like Washington was a dangerous, violent criminal, even the police version made it clear the incident was the result of a misunderstanding.

The judge agreed, reducing Washington’s bond to $5,000 — which the Bail Project, a nonprofit that helps finance the release of cash-strapped suspects and by then had bailed more than 1,300 people out of the Workhouse, agreed to pay. Washington went back to his cell block and hurriedly packed up his things in silence.

For three months, Washington had thought of almost nothing except how he’d get out. But even after his release, he remained pinned beneath the weight of his incarceration. He’d lost his apartment in Indianapolis — assuming he was dead, his landlords had dragged his belongings to the curb. The 2004 Mercedes he’d bought just weeks before his arrest had been repossessed when his loan payments stopped going through. Gone, too, was the semitruck he’d been a week away from purchasing. With his criminal charges still pending, there was no chance he could get another job driving trucks.

Washington was released while St. Louis was in the midst of an arctic chill, with temperatures dipping into the single digits and even lower overnight. His attorney worried he would be ordered back to the Workhouse if he couldn’t find housing, or worse, be found frozen to death. For three days, Washington bounced between temporary shelters before he found a $200-a-week cot, a sum he could cobble together through handyman and carpentry gigs. He spent his days lifting weights, looking for work and fiddling with the arcade-style Ms. Pac-Man machine set up against the dreary basement’s back wall. “Life is a lot like these games. Life has a lot of traps,” he remarked one afternoon as he played. “You go through the wrong door and get bit by a ghost.”

He’d found a bed, but rest remained elusive. Lingering injuries to his shoulder and neck made it hard to doze off. Nightmares in which officers opened fire or dragged him from his truck made it impossible to sleep. Some nights he’d take an extra sip of liquor as he lay on his thin pillow, praying he’d drift into intoxicated slumber. Still he’d jolt awake, trapped in the despondent space between drunk and hung over, his body covered in cold sweat.

A few weeks after his release, Washington got a call from his public defender. The Bail Project was co-hosting a public forum about the campaign, launched a year prior, to close the Workhouse. Both the public defender and the city prosecutor were going to be there. It would probably mean a lot to organizers if he’d be willing to show up and share his story.

Washington was eager to help, and so he attended the March forum, stood up and told his story to the few dozen attendees, and mingled with members of the crowd after the panel discussion was over. When he was done speaking, he was approached by Kim Gardner, the recently elected city prosecutor.

Gardner was the first black person ever to hold the position in St. Louis, sweeping into power in 2016 along with a class of prosecutors who vowed to champion reform. She instructed her office to decline prosecution for a number of low-level drug offenses, and had specifically pledged to decrease the use of incarceration as a penalty for relatively minor offenses.

Like many of these reform-minded prosecutors, Gardner’s tenure would be a rocky one — marked by public criticism and internal dissent that ultimately resulted in her early resignation this year. But for six years, she was among the most powerful elected officials in Missouri. Washington had unknowingly placed himself in front of the person with the near-singular power to save him.

The two shook hands and spoke briefly, and she listened in from a distance as he explained the details of his case to another attendee. When she got back to the office, she read through the case file. “We have a duty to pursue justice, not convictions,” Gardner told me later. Ninety days in jail, she concluded, was more than enough punishment for Washington. “I made a decision that I think we should do something differently.”

The event had been held on a Tuesday evening. On Friday afternoon, Washington's phone rang. It was his attorney. The charges had all been dropped. He no longer faced any jail time. Who had he talked to, Washington’s attorney demanded to know?

Well, he had spoken with that lady from the prosecutor’s office, Washington responded. That lady was the prosecutor, Hehner excitedly explained. The charges were gone for good. Washington didn’t respond. He’d fallen to his knees, crying on the floor.

It would take a few more years, but in June 2021, after years of local activism, city officials emptied the Workhouse, effectively closing it.

It would be nice if Washington’s story ended with a ribbon-tied triumph.

But liberation from one injustice does not shield you from the next. Even though Washington had dodged the worst, the months to come were accompanied by fresh waves of tears.

He had assumed that with the charges dropped he would be able to secure another truck-driving job. But company after company rejected him — the incident showed up on his record, and even though he wielded an official letter from Gardner declaring the case dismissed, employers remained unwilling to take the chance.

He found a gig working maintenance at an apartment building on the city’s east side, but the neighborhood was so rough he knew he had to find something new. The building was constantly flooded with police and federal guns agents investigating cases, and he’d often pause his work fixing overhead lights and leaking refrigerators to gauge the closeness of gunshots outside. One night he exited the building after a particularly long shift to discover his truck had been stolen from its parking spot.

Eager to escape, Washington took a job in Chicago fixing heating and cooling units. But he quickly found it wasn’t as advertised. Instead of a legitimate operation, he and other workers were being paid under the table — that is, when they were paid at all. Soon he was back in St. Louis. Not long after that, his money ran out.

He refused to sleep under the overpasses, and couldn’t bring himself to stand on a corner with a cardboard sign. Instead Washington made his way to an abandoned house with a for-sale sign on the door. After climbing in through a window, he found the place trashed, but at least there was a mold-covered mattress on a bedroom floor. He didn’t tell his ex-wife or parents that he was homeless, but knowing he was low on cash, they’d order him a pizza every other day from the Little Caesars around the corner.

For three months, he spent his days at the nearby McDonald’s, using the outlets to charge his phone and the WiFi to apply for jobs. When the workers weren’t looking, he’d sneak splashes of soda from the machine. At night, he’d climb back through the window to see how much of the leftover pizza had been devoured by the family of raccoons who’d taken up as his roommates.

Then, one morning in September, he was jolted awake by the buzz of a lawn mower. The homeowners had returned. Washington hid in the house, knowing his residency was likely over. When the coast was clear, he sneaked out through the window and made his way to the McDonald’s dining room. An older man breathing through an oxygen machine, likely a resident from the senior home up the street, offered Washington his extra cookie. Perhaps, he desperately hoped, it was a sign.

Moments later his phone rang. It was the hiring manager for an Alabama-based trucking company. Was he still interested in the job? “I’m going to be straight with you,” he told the man on the other end of the line, not willing to risk getting his hopes up again. “There’s something on my record. But the charges have been dropped.”

That wasn’t a problem, the hiring manager assured him. Hours later, Washington was at the public library, faxing over a copy of the letter Garner had written to confirm his criminal record was clean. Just days after that, the company emailed a Greyhound ticket to driver training in Nashville. He was a driver again.

Editor’s note: The author uses lowercase for the terms “black” and “white” when they are applied to racial groups in “American Whitelash,” in the belief that capitalization encourages the idea that race is a biological reality rather than a societal construct.