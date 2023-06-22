At White House fete for Modi, a serious evening of dinner diplomacy

Listen 8 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The guest list for Thursday night’s state dinner honoring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was full of distinguished names and titans of industry, and almost no one fun. State dinners usually have a healthy mix of Washington and Hollywood, inviting celebrities with ties to the honored country. So you’d expect to see celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Kal Penn, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Padma Lakshmi walking through the photographer gantlet at the White House. But the guest list was decidedly low-wattage: The most recognizable name (other than tennis legend Billie Jean King) was director M. Night Shyamalan, and the most recognizable Hollywood face was Maulik Pancholy, who played beleaguered assistant Jonathan on “30 Rock.”

Perhaps Modi is too controversial a leader for celebrities to clink glasses with? Or maybe it was to signal that this dinner was about serious diplomacy, as India’s profile rises on the world stage: Newly the most-populated nation on Earth, the largest democracy and a potential bulwark against China. Whatever the reason, it made for a state dinner that was all business and no play; tables with hundreds of tiny candles but no lightness. The people who complain that frivolities are a waste of taxpayer money got their money’s worth, this time.

The turnout was better from Silicon Valley. Apple CEO Tim Cook flashed a peace sign as he breezed past the photo scrum. Other guests included Anne Wojcicki, the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet (so, Google) CEO Sundar Pichai, and Hemant Taneja, CEO and managing director at the venture capital firm General Catalyst. Indian American lawmakers including Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Ami Bera (D-Calif.), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) and Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.).

Asked about the prime minister’s remarks to Congress earlier that day, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), flanked by his wife (who wore a green gown), said he “thought it was very good that [Modi] talked about celebrating all faiths.”

Guests streamed by in colorful saris and lehenga choli, a parade of shimmering silk and gold embroidery on a dreary and wet Washington evening. The president’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden Neal, opted for a strappy sequined silver dress, her hair loosely tousled; her aunt, Ashley Biden, wore a petal-pink cape with beaded epaulets. And Ralph Lauren and his wife, Ricky Lauren, chose his-and-hers tuxedos — a pair of New Balance sneakers with his.

“How would you describe the first lady’s style?” a reporter asked Lauren.

“Very good,” said Lauren, a little sheepishly. He ought to think so because he dressed her for the evening. Jill Biden wore a shimmering emerald column gown, a nod to the Indian flag and her favorite color, she told reporters during a Wednesday preview of the dinner’s menu.

The president’s son, Hunter Biden, was also on the guest list but stayed far away from reporters for obvious reasons: The optics of attending a black-tie dinner the same week he pleaded guilty to two minor tax crimes were not great. (He is expected to be sentenced to two years probation and enter a diversion program, people familiar with the negotiations said.)

The other thing no one was talking about: Modi’s questionable human rights record and India’s slide into illiberalism.

“We can show the entire world how democracies work better, but more importantly, bring the world to a freer place,” said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

“It’s going to be one of the most important relationships in the next century,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Remember what happened the last time the White House hosted a state dinner for India? It was much more exciting, for all the wrong reasons. That was America’s introduction to a pair of reality TV grifters then known as the Salahis — Tareq and Michaele, who have since messily divorced (Michaele left Tareq for a member of the band Journey). Back then, when they were the newly minted stars of the “Real Housewives of D.C.,” a camera crew followed the Salahis as they primped and preened for the 2009 India state dinner honoring former prime minister Manmohan Singh — the Obamas’ first. Except they weren’t invited. With Michaele dressed in Indian formalwear, the couple charmed their way in anyway. The security breach resulted in a formal investigation.

Previous state dinners for Indian prime ministers were also blandly tasteful. A 2005 dinner hosted by President George W. Bush, also for Singh, featured flowers arranged in the shape of elephants, and a performance by New Orleans’ Preservation Hall Jazz Band. A 2000 dinner hosted by President Bill Clinton for former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee featured wild Copper River salmon with red Kuri squash and anxiety about nuclear escalation between India and Pakistan.

This time around, the fish was optional and the anxiety pertained to China. Modi’s visit was not about China, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters this week, but would send a message to India’s rival nonetheless. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hurried past reporters asking about his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Catering to the guest of honor’s dietary restrictions, dinner was vegetarian. Because the United Nations declared 2023 the year of millet, the small grain was a main ingredient in the first course, a marinated millet salad with Maryland yellow corn, locally grown compressed watermelon and an avocado dressing.

“It really is such a wonderful grain,” said White House chef Cristeta Comerford, especially when it comes to climate change. “It’s good because it doesn’t need that much water.”

For the entree, Comerford and guest chef Nina Curtis served grilled portobello mushrooms stuffed with sun-dried tomatoes, summer squash and herbs on a bed of saffron-infused risotto and garnished with edible flowers. Guests had the option of adding sumac-roasted sea bass topped with crisped millet cake, summer squashes, and a dill-yogurt sauce. But all the millet had Indians joking on Twitter that their prime minister would be eating birdseed — and that he’d go back to his room after the meal to have some snacks. Dessert was cardamom strawberry shortcake, decorated with sugar twists in the colors of the Indian and American flags.

The Indian flag was the inspiration for the state dinner decor, too, and the pavilion that hosted the nearly 400 guests was swathed in green silks. Saffron-orange flowers — tulips, ranunculus, peonies and gloriosa — were arranged in small vases throughout the table, intended to look “as if someone has gone to their garden and cut flowers just for this event,” White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo told reporters at Wednesday’s preview. The peacock, India’s national bird, was depicted on a banner behind the main table, along with an eagle.

Violinist Joshua Bell was the evening’s entertainment, another serious choice — he played Vivaldi, and declined to talk about politics. He didn’t eat the millet, skipping the meal to rehearse: “I wish I could play first and drink a little wine,” he said. He was followed by Penn Masala, a South Indian a cappella group from the University of Pennsylvania, “a little piece of my hometown,” said the first lady.

Before coming to Washington, Modi spent Tuesday in New York, where a motorcade delivered him to an International Yoga Day celebration at the U.N. headquarters. He twisted his 72-year-old body into an array of poses alongside New York Mayor Eric Adams and actor Richard Gere. “Yoga is a way of life,” the leader told the crowd, which set a Guinness World Record for most nationalities — 135 — at a yoga class. But the meditative silence and chants of “om” were punctuated by the cries of protesters across the street, the Associated Press reported.

On Tuesday evening, the prime minister met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk about a potential Tesla factory in India. “I think India has more promise than any large country in the world,” Musk told reporters after the meeting.

During toasts at Thursday’s dinner, the two leaders offered bromides to friendship and cooperation. Biden praised the accomplishments of Indian Americans, including Vice President Harris, dressed in gold sequins and Indian jewelry. Modi talked about the two nations getting to know each other through culture, mentioning that American kids dance to “Naatu Naatu,” the song from the Indian film “RRR” that won best original song at this year’s Oscars.

“To health, prosperity, and the pursuit of happiness, to liberty, equality, and fraternity, and to the everlasting bonds of friendship between India and the United States,” offered Modi, toasting with ginger ale because he doesn’t drink.

“Mr. Prime Minister, I had an Irish grandfather named Ambrose Finnegan who used to say ‘When you give a toast and you don’t have any alcohol in your glass, you must do it with your left hand,’” Biden said, which got a laugh from the dinner guests. “You think I’m kidding — I’m not.”

But using your left hand is considered rude in Indian culture, so thankfully, the president disappointed Grandpa Ambrose and raised a glass in his right hand: “A toast to our partnership, to our people, to the possibilities that lie ahead, two great friends, two great nations, and two great powers. Cheers.”

