He wanted to pet dogs for his 100th birthday. Hundreds lined up.

When Alison Moore began brainstorming ideas for her father’s 100th birthday celebration, there was one non-negotiable for the festivities: dogs needed to be there. As many pooches as possible. “He just love, love, loves dogs,” Alison Moore, 60, said of her dad, Robert Moore, who turned 100 on June 14. “Every dog he sees, he wants to pet. He has been like that his whole life.”

In addition to a big family dinner on his birthday, Alison Moore and her two siblings wanted to do something extra to mark the milestone. Sadly, “a lot of his best friends aren’t with us anymore,” she said. So, she decided, dogs would have to do.

Six days before the celebration, Alison Moore posted on the neighborhood networking site Nextdoor, as well as Facebook, explaining her idea and asking for dogs in San Jose, Calif., to stop by for a pet parade on June 17. People started sharing her post in other local groups on social media.

“We live in a nice little community, and I thought I could get some of my neighbors and friends to come,” said Alison Moore, adding that she planned for her father to sit outside her home with a banner, and assemble a small line of dogs for him to admire and cuddle. Human treats and dog treats would be served.

Since the posts got some traction, Alison Moore said, she expected 20 — maybe 30 — dogs to show up. She was stunned when, shortly after the parade started at 11 a.m., more than 200 canines congregated, waiting patiently for their turn to be pet by her father.

“I was shocked,” said Alison Moore, explaining that some people drove more than 10 miles to attend the celebration.

Her father, who was the dean of science and applied arts at San Jose State University for 25 years, was deeply touched by the turnout.

“He was so overwhelmed,” his daughter said. “He was just so sweet and talking to the kids and petting all the dogs and saying their names. It was so much fun.”

Even though the event was intended to bring joy to Robert Moore, it ended up being a delightful day for the people who attended, including Rodger “O’B” O’Brien, 88, who has Alzheimer’s Disease. His daughter, Denise O’Brien, brought him in his geriatric recliner, along with his dog, Lucky, to the parade.

“It was the most beautiful thing,” said Denise O’Brien, who owns a dog care company, Silicon Valley Watch Dogs, and stumbled upon Alison Moore’s post on Nextdoor. “It’s been a long time since I saw my dad smile for 90 minutes straight.”

Her father has been suffering from Alzheimer’s for the past five years, Denise O’Brien said, explaining that he only remembers his wife’s name and his dog’s name. He proudly introduced Lucky to everyone at the parade.

“We were the first ones there and the last ones to leave,” Denise O’Brien said. "This made not just my dad’s day, but his whole year."

Debby Yackonelli, who lives across the street from Alison Moore, watched in awe as the pet procession — which included dogs of all sizes, as well as pooches with disabilities — grew. She and her husband brought their pup Ryder, a 4-year-old Australian German Shepherd mix, for a visit.

“He wore a little tux neckerchief, and we made a little happy birthday sign and put it on him,” said Yackonelli. “I think he thought the party was for him.”

She and her husband were astounded by the bustling crowd of canines that lined up. Surprisingly, Yackonelli said, the dogs were all well behaved, and there were no scuffles.

“It was just so lovely to see the neighborhood and community come out to honor her father,” said Yackonelli. “It was really an amazing sight to see.”

Caroline Moore, Robert Moore’s granddaughter, flew out from New York City for his birthday celebration.

“Everyone just couldn’t stop smiling,” said Caroline Moore, 24, who captured parts of the parade on video and compiled it into a TikTok. “We were all in disbelief.”

“So many strangers showed up. Not only did they show up, but they made cards and posters, they brought him cupcakes,” she continued. “It was the most heartwarming thing ever.”

Her grandfather spent the nearly two-hour parade “ear to ear smiling,” as he pet every dog that showed up. He also loves classic cars, Caroline Moore said, so several neighbors brought theirs by — some with their pups in tow.

The highlight, though, was the pooch parade — which was a thrill for the entire Moore family.

“We’re a family of dog lovers,” said Caroline Moore, explaining that her late yellow lab, Benny, “was my grandpa’s favorite grandkid.”

It’s been several decades since Robert Moore had a dog of his own, so he relies on his extended family to ensure he gets his puppy fix. When his children and grandchildren visit him at his assisted living community, they either bring their own dogs — or, to spice things up, they borrow a friend’s dog.

“Whenever anyone visits him and doesn’t bring a dog with them, you can tell he’s disappointed,” said Caroline Moore.

While Robert Moore is always pleased to meet a new furry friend, he said, the chance to pet dozens of dogs in one day was a dream come true.

“It was a special, special birthday parade because of the numbers and all the different breeds of dogs,” he said.

The love is mutual: “The dogs know he’s a dog guy,” Alison Moore said, adding that the parade participants were generous with kisses and tail wags.

The Moore family is grateful to the community for making their patriarch’s birthday so memorable.

“It’s not easy being 100,” Alison Moore said, explaining that life can get lonely for her father. “He misses his wife, he misses his siblings, getting around is hard.”

She couldn’t help but cry as people who don’t know her family started showing up with cards, flowers and mementos. “Strangers did this for my dad.”

“It was just so sweet,” Alison Moore said. “My dear dad deserves it.”

