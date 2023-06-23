Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

First, let’s stipulate that the phrase “little b----” is 20 percent cussing, 80 percent context and that, chameleon-like, it can take on myriad meanings based on the situation, the insulter and the insultee. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Little b---- [adj. + noun], Straight male to straight male version: Deployed to emasculate, to imply submissiveness and lack of gonads. (Exception: “b----” utilized in the Jeremy Piven fashion, i.e. spoken with affection, e.g. “Hug it out, b----.”)

Straight woman to straight male: Teasing, intended to create humbleness but not to humiliate.

Straight male to any woman: “I am most certainly a misogynist.”

Any woman to any woman: [underexplored, more data needed]

This brings us to an interaction this week between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), with whom Greene is perpetually vying for the title of most loudmouthed female Republican in Congress. On Wednesday, as reported by the Daily Beast, the two lawmakers got into an argument on the House floor over, essentially, who got to try to impeach President Biden first. The skirmish culminated with Greene calling Boebert a “little b----.” Later that evening Greene appeared to confirm the account to the news outlet Semafor, telling a reporter that Boebert “had genuinely been a nasty little b---- to me.”

I have now been thinking about this phraseology for 36 hours. Let’s explore.

“B----,” sans “little,” is in the common vernacular of woman-to-woman communication. Drunkenly, convivially, it can be a term of endearment (Tequila Tuesday, b----es!), but in the context of feuding with a fellow female colleague on the floor of the House of Representatives, it is probably not intended convivially. “B----,” used by a woman about a woman, has a particularly cutting quality to it. The implication is: I, as a woman, can judge when other women are bad representations of the gender, and this b---- right here is definitely that.

Calling a co-worker “b----” invokes a hold-my-earrings, Lee Press On Nails vibe. Teresa Giudice is about to show up and throw a table. It’s not a highbrow insult, but it’s universally understood.

The “little” is where it gets interesting. Women do not often call one another “little b----” in an insulting way for obvious reasons. “Little” as a descriptor is not the societally induced pejorative for women that it is for men. Nobody cares if women are little; in fact, daintiness is prized.

For Greene to call Boebert a “little” b----, other factors must be considered. (1) The CrossFit of it all. Greene is a former gym owner, and one imagines that once you get deep into that type of fitness, you might start sizing people up in terms of how many times they could flip a big tire.

(2) The testosterone-y MAGA of it all. Boebert might be known for packing a Glock, but Greene wants to make it clear that she is the mightier, tougher lawmaker. Boebert is diminutive; Greene could crush her with her left deltoid.

(3) The seniority of it all. Yes, the two entered Congress the same year, but Marjorie “Space Laser” Taylor Greene was the original priestess of nonsense, and she doesn’t want Boebert bogarting her crown.

Finally: “Nasty.”

This appears to be an addendum, not part of the original insult. We might be tempted to dismiss it, then, except that “nasty” has taken on particular provenance in recent years, thanks to Donald Trump flinging the word at a 2016 presidential debate. From that point on, “nasty” became a code for “liberal” — it was reclaimed by the pink pussyhat crowd — and I don’t think we can entirely dismiss the idea that Greene was employing the ultimate burn, from one conservative woman to another, and comparing Boebert to Hillary Clinton.

Please stand by for the next episode of “Real Congresswomen of the United States of America,” where we find out whether Greene and Boebert continue feuding — or whether they will continue to unlock new realms of female frenemy-ship with an offer of conciliation: “Hug it out, nasty little b----.”

