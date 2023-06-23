‘Rust’ armorer accused of concealing drugs on day of shooting

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The weapons supervisor on the film set of “Rust” was charged on Thursday with evidence tampering related to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case, is now accused of trying to conceal drugs by passing them to another person on the day of the 2021 shooting.

“The above-named defendant did transfer narcotics to another person with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself,” reads the amended court filing by Santa Fe County special prosecutors.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles, blasted the accusation.

“It is shocking that after 20 months of investigation, the special prosecutor now throws in a completely new charge against Ms. Gutierrez Reed, with no prior notice or any witness statements, lab reports, or evidence to support it,” Bowles said in a statement. “This comes on the heels of the state letting its lead investigator go, and the investigator raising serious concerns about the investigation in an email.”

The case stems from an informal rehearsal held Oct. 21, 2021, on the set of the low-budget Western at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe County, N.M. A supposed prop gun that “Rust” star and producer Alec Baldwin was holding discharged a live bullet, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Involuntary manslaughter charges were brought against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed — the film’s armorer — the following January, after prosecutors alleged that they failed to follow safety measures designed to keep live ammunition offset and prevent shootings.

Both pleaded not guilty. Assistant director David Halls, who had called out “cold gun” on set to indicate the weapon did not contain live rounds, signed a plea deal on charges of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Elements of the case soon began to unravel, however, and the lead prosecutor stepped down earlier in March of this year after facing criticism. The charge against Baldwin was unexpectedly dropped the following month, as the new special prosecutors cited the emergence of “new facts.” A month later, in May, they said that the gun the Emmy-winning actor was holding may have been modified to make an accidental discharge more likely.

Gutierrez-Reed has since become the focus of continuing investigations. A week before the evidence tampering charge, prosecutors claimed in a court document that she was probably “hung over when she inserted a live bullet into a gun that she knew was going to be used at some point by an actor.” The document cited no evidence for the claim, but said witnesses accused the armorer of “drinking heavily and smoking marijuana in the evenings.”

Bowles has repeatedly criticized the investigation as biased against Gutierrez-Reed. He renewed the charge this week, accusing special prosecutors Kari T. Morrissey and Jason J. Lewis of being “retaliatory and vindictive” against his client.

Besides the criminal case, the shooting has given rise to other lawsuits.

Earlier this month, a New Mexico district court judge approved a settlement in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Hutchins’s family against Baldwin, the film’s production companies, producers and other key crew members. The suit alleged several industry standard violations.

“Rust” resumed production in April, on the same day charges against Baldwin were dropped, and wrapped filming next month. A preliminary hearing is set for August, and it’s unclear when the case will go to trial.

