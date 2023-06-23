Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Samuel Alito is speaking out of court again. To whom? In November 2020, he’s complaining to a virtual audience of the Federalist Society that “now it’s considered bigotry” to say that marriage is between a man and a woman. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In July 2022, he’s in Rome at a gala dinner for the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit, wearing a tuxedo and criticizing foreign leaders for criticizing the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.

And in April 2023, he’s in his chambers with the Wall Street Journal, giving the opinion section a rare interview. He’s explaining that he and his fellow justices were being bombarded, attacked, left to fend for themselves.

“And then those who are attacking us say, ‘Look how unpopular they are. Look how low their approval rating has sunk,’” Alito said. “Well, yeah, what do you expect when you’re — day in and day out, ‘They’re illegitimate. They’re engaging in all sorts of unethical conduct. They’re doing this, they’re doing that?’”

And here he is in the opinion pages of the Journal, with a byline of his own, preemptively defending himself this week against a ProPublica investigation into a fishing trip he took to Alaska in 2008 paid for by a billionaire hedge fund manager who would later have business before the court. In a photo that later ran with the ProPublica story, Alito poses with a massive king salmon in sporty sunglasses. The billionaire stands next to him, cradling his own fish.

Alito denied misconduct and accused the journalists of misleading the public. “I cannot recall whether the group at the lodge, about 20 people, was served wine, but if there was wine it was certainly not wine that costs $1,000,” he wrote in his Journal essay, addressing the particulars of a story that had not yet been published.

The conventional wisdom goes that the court retains its legitimacy by staying out of the fray of news cycles, election cycles and the cacophonous court of public opinion. Leave the controversies to the pros at the Public Information Office.

But when it came to answering ProPublica’s findings, Alito sought a change of venue: the Journal’s conservative-leaning opinion pages.

“Politicians are known to write op-eds from time to time. Justices are not,” says Gabe Roth, executive director of Fix the Court, a group that advocates for greater transparency in the third branch. “However, this current group of justices in many regards has been acting like politicians.”

After a recent barrage of reports about his travels with billionaires, Justice Clarence Thomas voiced his defense through the Public Information Office. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has traded polite letters with a Senate committee probing ethics issues at the court, while telling an audience recently that “there is cause for optimism” among the justices that the issues will be resolved.

Alito has for years taken a punchier approach. He has castigated critics of the shadow docket by name and accused Democratic senators of mounting “an affront to the Constitution and the rule of law” with their court-packing devices and panned political correctness.

Alito did try the PR route last November when faced with a New York Times investigation suggesting he may have leaked the decision in the 2014 Hobby Lobby religious freedom case to wealthy donors who had been invited to dinner at his home. Through a court spokesperson, he denied the allegations and maintained that the dinners were “casual and purely social” occasions.

In addressing the Alaska reporting, Alito published his rebuttal in a more unusual and high-profile way. Perhaps he knew it was the best way to get attention for his entire 1,200-word defense. “Justice Alito clearly wanted his defense to receive public disclosure in full, not [be] edited piecemeal,” the Journal’s editorial board wrote.

The Rev. Rob Schenck, the former leader of a conservative evangelical group that sought for years to influence the court, and who disclosed his alleged knowledge of the Hobby Lobby outcome to the Times, hints at another possible motivation to rebutting an unflattering story in his own name: “He’s aware that there’s something of a booster club for him that’s out there, and they need a response,” said Schenck, who has since spurned his ties to the religious right. “Silence doesn’t work well with any constituency group.”

Do Supreme Court justices have constituency groups?

They are not elected politicians. But it’s not unusual for the justices — including those appointed by Democrats — to speak to audiences that share their values.

Sonia Sotomayor has spoken to the American Constitution Society, a legal organization that has positioned itself as a counterweight to the conservative Federalist Society. While still on the bench, Stephen G. Breyer gave an interview at the New York Times’s Washington bureau that was in theory about a then-new book, but ventured into discussions about inner-court workings and court-packing schemes.

And last year, Elena Kagan made a number of appearances after the Dobbs decision, opining in several speeches that the court loses legitimacy when, as she put it to an audience at a Roman Catholic college in Rhode Island, “some new judges appointed by a new president come in and start just tossing out the old stuff.”

The public teems at these unscripted remarks because the justices occupy a curious stratum in the country’s political pyramid, able to change the course of history with their pens but accountable, really, only to themselves. We live mostly unaware of their travels, the company they keep, their deliberations about cases, and what is said over glacier ice martinis.

So could this be... a Good Thing?

“The more transparency from SCOTUS, the better! So if the justices want to write op-eds, or submit to interviews, that’s great,” wrote Bill Grueskin, a Columbia Journalism School professor and a former Wall Street Journal managing editor, in an email to The Washington Post.

“It’s positive because we don’t want justices to live these cloistered existences,” says Roth.

“On the other hand,” he adds of Alito, “he’s always going to the home team.”

The conservative legal movement has found in him a formidable, dyed-in-the-wool spokesman. And now he’s speaking for himself.

“Under the robes,” Schenck said of the justices, “they are as fragile, they are as sensitive, they are as needy, really, as any human being.”

A Supreme Court spokesperson did not return a request for comment.

