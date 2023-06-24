They got a hotel voucher in 1983 for their wedding. They’re using it Sunday.

Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Tim O’Brien was organizing some old photos at his home in Overland Park, Kan. when he came across a gift certificate tucked inside a keepsake box that he hadn’t opened in decades. “The Muehlebach Lifetime Honeymoon Certificate,” read the voucher, printed on a red and white background of wine and roses.

“This certifies that anytime you stay at the Radisson Muehlebach during your anniversary month, your room rate will be the same as your anniversary rate,” the note said. “Simply make your reservation in advance and present this coupon upon your arrival.”

The certificate was dated June 25, 1983 — the day that O’Brien and his wife Melinda O’Brien were married. Although their last name was misspelled, the coupon also showed that the O’Briens had paid $38 to stay for one night in Room No. 314 at the Radisson Muehlebach hotel.

O’Brien, now 64, said he was shocked that day in late March to find the voucher inside the box, along with a wedding scrapbook, letters of congratulations and other mementos.

Then a thought occurred to him, he said. His 40th wedding anniversary was coming up. What were the chances that the hotel would still honor that certificate?

“I didn’t even recall them giving it to us,” he said. “But I thought there was at least a 50-50 chance that the people now running the hotel might let us use it on our 40th anniversary.”

Built in 1915, the Muehlebach in Kansas City closed in 1986 and the hotel’s rooms had been vacant for 37 years. But the current owner of the building, Marriott Hotels, had made the historic hotel a part of Kansas City Marriott Downtown and had recently reopened the Muehlebach’s legendary bar, once frequented by writer Truman Capote.

O’Brien decided to email an image of the certificate to Derek McCann, managing director of the Kansas City Marriott Downtown, hopeful that the hotel would still honor the 40-year-old voucher.

McCann said he was stunned when he saw the date on the coupon.

“Forty years is a pretty long time,” he said. “Tim wrote in his email that it was a long shot, but he wondered if there was any possibility we could honor the gift certificate.”

Marriott rooms similar to the one the O’Briens stayed in on their 1983 wedding night now cost between $200 to $250 a night, he said, adding that “this was definitely one of the more unusual requests we’ve ever had.”

But McCann said he immediately thought, “Why not?”

After consulting with hotel manager Dustin Holcumbrink, it was decided they would honor Tim O’Brien’s request.

“A 40th wedding anniversary is a significant milestone,” McCann said. “The fact that they’d found the certificate almost 40 years after they received it made it even more special.”

“Even though it was no longer possible for them to stay in their original room, we thought this would be a good opportunity for them to relive some happy memories,” Holcumbrink added.

The O’Briens met in 1978, when they were each attending the University of Kansas, said Melinda O’Brien, a retired IBM systems engineer, now 65.

“A mutual friend introduced us, and we hung out in the same group of people as good friends at first,” she said, noting that the couple began seriously dating in 1979.

“She pursued me for years before we got engaged,” joked Tim O’Brien, a retired attorney.

After their wedding at the Country Club Christian Church in Kansas City, Mo., the couple partied at their reception at the Leawood Country Club in Kansas until late into the night and didn’t check into the Radisson Muehlebach until 3 a.m., Melinda O’Brien said.

Their one-night stay at the Muehlebach was the only honeymoon they could put together at the time because Tim O’Brien was preparing to take the Kansas state bar exam, she said.

“I remember our room was quaint and charming with high ceilings,” she said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get to stay very long in it, because we’d foolishly arranged to meet our families for a gift opening brunch at 10 a.m.”

The O’Briens settled in Mission, Kan., and eventually moved to Overland Park, about 12 miles from Kansas City, to raise three children, Tim O’Brien said.

“Periodically, we’d return to the Muehlebach for special events,” he said. “Too bad we’d forgotten we had this cool gift certificate.”

The Muehlebach has a storied past and was in fact known in some circles as President Harry S. Truman’s White House West, Derek McCann said.

“He spent many weeks there, and to this day, we still host a large gala event at the hotel to raise funds for his presidential library,” he said.

In 1964, the Beatles also stayed at the Muehlebach, leading hotel staff to remove all of the furniture from the lobby because they feared it might be damaged by enthusiastic fans.

Melinda O’Brien noted that no such preparation was required before she and her husband checked in. But she and Tim O’Brien are excited about using their 40-year-old hotel voucher on Sunday.

“Maybe we’ll check in at 3 a.m. again after we visit a local jazz club,” Tim O’Brien quipped.

McCann said the hotel will be ready for them.

“It’s their ruby anniversary, so we’re planning to have a few red decorations and other surprises in the room when they arrive,” he said.

The historic Muehlebach bar, now known as the Voo Lounge, is closed on Sundays, but the Marriott has invited the O’Briens to return another evening for dinner and drinks, McCann added.

Tim O’Brien said he and his wife will be happy to take them up on it.

“But this time, we definitely won’t wait for 40 years to redeem the offer,” he said.

