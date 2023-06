Before the days of the rainbow flag, the queer community often used subtle ways to hint to their queerness. Other political symbols didn’t seek to encompass the entire community, reflected a grim past or were too niche to catch on.

Seeing a void for a unifying, celebratory symbol, politician Harvey Milk commissioned artist Gilbert Baker in 1978 to create a flag for the gay community. In the decades since the first Pride flags were sewn in San Francisco, the design has undergone many iterations, and dozens of others have emerged to reflect the fluid, diverse nature of the queer community.