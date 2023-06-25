Why are horoscopes so popular in queer and femme spaces? Like a lot of things associated with femininity, horoscopes are often derided as shallow or stupid. But to me, they are a shortcut to getting to know someone and having the deep conversations I crave. They have taught me to value many different kinds of people, intelligence and friendships.
How my queer identity and love for horoscopes intersect
Like most queer people, I am into horoscopes. Yet I find myself running into detractors.
