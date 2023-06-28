Style Why does Mike Pence bother? Some see him as a turncoat. Some see him as an enabler. He’s running for president anyway. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry. (Photographs by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Listen 21 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

People tell the story in different ways, but they agree on this much: In 1979, at Hanover College, the boys of Phi Gamma Delta threw a party with girls and booze. Hanover, a small liberal arts school perched high on the Indiana side of the Ohio River with views of Kentucky, is a Presbyterian institution with strict rules on alcohol, and an event like this was far out of bounds. Word came to the revelers that someone from the dean’s office was headed their way. Everyone scrambled. Women were hustled out, floors swept and mopped, and kegs tossed down a steep wooded slope behind the house. In minutes, the administrator arrived, combed through the rooms, and failed to find anything incriminating. The boys of Fiji, as the frat was called, seemed to be in the clear. Then the administrator approached Fiji’s president, a sophomore by the name of Mike Pence. “Did you have a party in here tonight?” he asked.

“Yes, sir,” answered Pence. “We did.”

Let’s freeze the frame there, right at that moment of — call it what you want: honesty, betrayal, courage, cowardice, whatever. What do you think of that young man? Is he noble? Or is he “Mike Dense,” as some Republican colleagues in Congress, where Pence served a dozen years, were known to call him? “He obviously has a lot of integrity,” said Fiji’s current president, junior Jakob Mutchler, as he showed me about the house on a cool, gray day in January. “I think he wanted to do the right thing.” I offered that I probably would have lied. Mutchler gave me a sheepish smile and said, “I might’ve as well.”

Pence’s candor was costly. Hanover College placed the fraternity on probation and canceled the spring’s biggest social event, the Fiji Islander dance. Pence became a pariah in the house. In nicer versions of the story, Pence mended fences with his fraternity brothers the following year. In the nastiest versions, Pence parlayed his disloyalty into a job for himself as an administrator of Hanover. The latter of these tales is elegantly far-fetched — two real events given an implausible connection to make Pence look as bad as possible — but that’s life in politics.

Advertisement

“Don’t miss his ambition,” says Kellyanne Conway, who was a Pence pollster years before she became a counselor to Trump. “It’s sometimes shrouded under the ‘aw shucks,’ relatable demeanor. He’s been contemplating, if not planning, a presidential run for decades.”

Pence, who was not made available for an interview, has made the events of Jan. 6, 2021, central to the launch of both his book and his campaign, and, to a striking extent, he has cast his run as a fight for America’s values in the face of threats posed by the Republican front-runner. “The American people deserve to know on that fateful day, President Trump also demanded I choose between him and our Constitution,” Pence said at his campaign announcement in Iowa. “Now voters will be faced with the same choice.”

Trump’s legal jeopardy does not preclude him from pursuing, or even winning, the Republican nomination. For now, Trump’s nomination remains the likeliest outcome — followed by scenarios involving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the clear second-place runner. Pence seems to have less appetite for fights of the sort that Trump or DeSantis are promising to wage. When DeSantis got into a dispute with Disney after the company involved itself in a dispute over a Florida law, Pence said that he didn’t approve of “woke Disney” but felt that DeSantis’s actions were contrary to “limited-government” conservatism. (“The antidote to woke America is freedom,” he has said.) When Trump vowed to be the “retribution” of those who, like him, feel wronged by the American system, Pence expressed disapproval and told Yahoo News, “I think the American people are going to be looking for problem-solvers, not payback.”

Indeed, one of the most striking things about Pence is his resistance to the very changes ushered in by the president he served. Where many conservatives post-Trump have rethought issues such as foreign intervention and trade liberalization, Pence remains a George W. Bush-style hawk and an economic libertarian, right down to matters such as entitlement reform. If many conservatives speak of being under siege from societal institutions such as the media or federal law enforcement, Pence expresses more muted concerns but seems to retain a basic faith in their legitimacy. Even his rhetoric, with phrases such as “rolling back red tape” and “unleashing American energy” and “strengthening our military,” shows an imperviousness to the passage of time.

Beyond all this, there’s Pence’s conciliatory manner. For many Americans today, the perversity of Team Red or Team Blue is so great that failure to see it, like all failures to see evil, makes you stupid. For anyone who wants to be president, it’s a tough time to be a Mr. Nice Guy. If there’s an obvious question that hovers over Pence’s choice to run — and to run this way, despite everything — it must be this: Why?

The answer lies in understanding the nature of Mike Pence, someone who baffles many of the people who watch him. Andrea Neal, former editorial page editor of the Indianapolis Star and author of a 2018 biography of Pence, told me, “I don’t feel I knew him much better after writing the book than I did before the book.” What makes Pence so puzzling is a devotion to ideals (Christian faith, country, family) that dances uneasily with ambition and congeniality. It’s the type of mixture that, in smooth times, can make a man fraternity president. In choppier times, it can make him a fraternity outcast.

Onstage or on-screen, Pence gives off a curious mix of sincerity and artifice, like a preacher who has spent a lot of time watching himself on tape. Last November, I watched Pence on the stump in Georgia, where he was campaigning for Republican governor Brian Kemp in a race against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. The first of two rallies took place on an asphalt lot next to a cigar lounge in Cumming, Ga., a suburb a few dozen miles north of Atlanta. The crowd numbered about 300, mostly middle-class and middle-aged. A black bus decorated with large “KEMP — GOVERNOR” lettering pulled up next to a stage, and the song “Born Free” by Kid Rock began to play, lasting several awkward minutes, while nothing happened. Finally, the campaign duo, both in khakis and rolled-up shirt sleeves, emerged and made their way onstage to a podium flanked by U.S. and Georgia flags. Kemp spoke first, touting job growth and his independence from “the health-care pundits that were sitting in their basement” during covid. Then he turned the microphone over to the guest of honor.

“Well, hello, Georgia!” Pence cried out, spreading his arms to grasp each side of the lectern. “It is great to be with you today.” In affect, twinkly and avuncular, Pence owed something to President Reagan. In footwear, a pair of very large black sneakers, Pence owed more to President Dork. He spoke for about 10 minutes and, in contrast to Trump, who often talks at length about himself instead of the candidate, recited the name “Brian Kemp” at least a dozen times. Pence promised “a great American comeback” for the midterms and lauded Kemp as someone who would “create jobs, cut taxes, restore sanity to your schools, put criminals behind bars, protect the unborn and secure all the God-given liberties enshrined in the Constitution.”

As always, Pence’s touch was soft, at least by the recent standards of U.S. politics. Pence likes to say he’s a conservative, but he’s not in a bad mood about it. In 2016, when being considered for the vice presidency, Pence told Trump not to expect a killer on the ticket. The first and last time Pence tried to get rough was in 1990, during a second unsuccessful run for Congress, when he ran controversial attack ads and managed to alienate many of his own supporters. Not long after, Pence wound up publishing an essay in Indiana Policy Review titled “Confessions of a Negative Campaigner” that was light on confession but nevertheless sincere in its sentiment that, in Pence’s words, “Negative campaigning is wrong.” Pence would later say that ambition had gotten the better of him. When he finally won a U.S. House seat, in 2000, it was with a relentlessly positive campaign, and he won reelection five times with the same approach.

Advertisement

People close to Pence say that meeting people interests him much more than policy does, and his pleasure in glad-handing was obvious. After the speeches, Kemp and Pence made their way along a makeshift metal barrier to greet the fans. Kemp looked grave and preoccupied, grinning only when it was required, and his eyes would sometimes trail off mid-handshake as he said things like “I appreciate that.” Pence by contrast kept up a soft smile as he shook hand after hand, giving each person a gaze of undivided attention and taking only milliseconds to fix his eyes with equal intensity on the next person in line, so that any breaks seemed almost imperceptible. You fascinate me, his expression seemed to say, and I love you.

Getting buttonholed didn’t seem to bother Pence, either. When one elderly woman in a wheelchair wanted to engage with Pence on something, he leaned over the fence and listened as if he had all the time in the world. When he finally extricated himself, after a few minutes, it was with unhurried movements, a smile, and a two-eyed wink, as he said, “Choose life.” Another rally attendee, a mother with a special-needs son who is in institutional care in Tennessee, told me she had come to get a moment of facetime with Kemp to petition for funding of Medicaid waivers that would allow her son to get care at home in Georgia. She had no luck getting through to Kemp, but she did get a minute with Pence. What, I asked her, had Pence told her? “He said God bless me for caring and loving my son the way that I do and that he’s proud to know me and that he’ll talk to Governor Kemp about it,” she said.

When he was a radio host, Pence liked to call himself “Rush Limbaugh on decaf,” a mild concoction even then, to say nothing of an era when even Limbaugh on meth would be too laid back for some of today’s partisans. Pence’s self-smoothness and fixity can appear not just out of step with the times but absurdly self-conscious. But his critics might consider the possibility that he isn’t really choosing to be this way.

To the extent that Pence’s aw-shucks shtick can seem overdone, one mustn’t discount the lingering influence of the Hoosier state.

On a trip to Indiana in January, I met one of Pence’s oldest friends, Jay Steger, owner of a small employee-benefits business in Indianapolis. Steger, a trim man with metal-rimmed glasses, thinning gray hair and a whitish beard, has known Pence since both were fraternity brothers at Hanover, and he was one of Pence’s groomsmen at Pence’s marriage to Karen Whitaker (nee Batten) in 1985. I’d figured on getting just a few minutes of Steger’s time in person. Instead, he’d arranged for a small tour of notable Pence spots in Indianapolis, during which his low-key niceness did a lot to fortify stereotypes of Midwestern hospitality. They also reminded me that Pence spent more than 40 years in Indiana before he moved anywhere else.

Steger first drove us to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, an austere structure from the late 1960s with auditorium seating and tall cinder block walls, where a young Mike Pence attended Mass and encountered Karen Whitaker playing guitar. We rolled by a house where he had lived during his time as a student at Indiana University’s Robert H. McKinney School of Law, paying a pittance in exchange for being a young able-bodied male in a house with a single elderly lady. “I was stunned, years later, after we had both graduated, he was still writing her letters from time to time, handwritten letters,” Steger says. We took in the canal where Pence had proposed to Karen, having placed a wedding ring in a hollowed-out bread loaf. Karen had responded in perplexing silence, fumbling around her bag before taking out a cross with a heart inscribed with the word “Yes.”

The word “hokey” can spring to mind with such moments, and there are many of them. Journalist Tom LoBianco recounts in his biography of Pence that when members of Congress were hurriedly fleeing the U.S. Capitol during a terrorism scare in 2004, Pence was a lone walker, telling a reporter, “Son, I’ve always found the safest place is in God’s good graces.” When Pence brought his daughter Charlotte to see the musical “Hamilton” in New York City in November 2016 and many in the audience booed him, he turned to Charlotte and said, “That’s what freedom sounds like.”

Pence brings to mind the positivity — some would say sentimentality — voiced in the novel “Slaughterhouse-Five” by the doomed character Edgar Derby, who rises to rebuke an American Nazi collaborator with a speech “about the American form of government, with freedom and justice and opportunities and fair play for all,” giving voice to the beleaguered idealism of the book’s author, Kurt Vonnegut, himself a Hoosier who credited his Indiana boyhood for his sense of civics. Associates describe moments when Pence’s lack of cynicism has astonished them. Jim Atterholt, who became Pence’s chief of staff in year two of Pence’s governorship, recalled once having jumped the gun and promising a state board seat to a Democrat, not realizing this would mess up some plans made by someone else in Pence’s retinue. Seeking out Pence, an apologetic Atterholt explained the trouble. “He just looked at me like I was nuts,” Atterholt recalls. “And he said, ‘If you gave your word on it, Jim, please don’t give it a second thought. Let’s just put the guy on there.’”

When Pence wants to demonize someone, he’ll pick a person far away, like Kim Jong Un, upon whose domain Pence set steely eyes during a trip to the demilitarized zone on the Korean Peninsula in 2017, so that “people on the other side of the DMZ see our resolve in my face.” At home, confrontation unsettles him, especially when it concerns people with wealth or cultural power. Pence likes to be in harmony with peers and with authority. It distresses him not to be. Much of the time, that’s also fine. Pence can be idealistic, striving and affable all at once, like someone who manages to be both teacher’s pet and class president. Sometimes, though, whether it’s a school administrator versus fraternity brothers or a business group versus conservative activists, Pence can’t please everyone, and he ends up pleasing no one.

All of this comes into play when we evaluate what Mike Pence did on Jan. 6, 2021, and what he’s trying to do now.

Pence’s role in contesting the 2020 election didn’t come up for discussion until the Christmas season of 2020, when some of Trump’s supporters, and soon Trump himself, began to argue that Pence had the legal power to help reverse the results. People close to Pence say he gave these ideas a conscientious hearing. Some pro-Trump critics of Pence say he didn’t. In his book, Pence describes resisting Trump’s requests before that disastrous day, but there are grounds for doubting the force of his refusals. In a campaign speech delivered in Georgia on Jan. 4, 2021, during the Senate runoffs, Pence told the crowd, “I know, we’ve all got our doubts about the last election, and I want to assure you, I share the concerns of millions of Americans about voting irregularities. And I promise you, come this Wednesday [Jan. 6], we’ll have our day in Congress. We’ll hear the objections. We’ll hear the evidence.” While Pence was referring to the plan of Republican senators such as Ted Cruz of Texas and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin to object to the results based on alleged voting irregularities, and not to Trump’s scheme of getting Pence to overturn the election, such a distinction was unlikely to register with most listeners, nor did Pence’s words sound much like a repudiation of Trump’s efforts.

According to Pence’s accounts, Trump never stopped coming at him with entreaties to help overturn the election. Perhaps this was just because Trump is relentless, but perhaps it was also because Pence never managed to offer a clear no. He could have swallowed hard and expressed with unmistakable firmness what he undoubtedly felt: that the president should make peace with his lingering doubts, accept the legal rulings and concede. Instead, it looks more as if Pence tried to please the president and hold onto all of his friends and also follow the rules and stay loyal to the Constitution, all at once.

When Pence faced a choice between truth or lies 44 years ago in that Hanover frat house he either stayed loyal to his friends at the expense of honesty toward the authorities, or he stayed honest toward the authorities at the expense of loyalty toward his friends. But such feelings of conflict are possible only in a world where the authorities enjoy legitimacy. For Americans today, and especially those on the right, the system has become the enemy. Its institutions are viewed as partisan instruments captured by the opposition. In such times, Pence is the unlikeliest of nominees: He is an institutionalist in a time of rebellion.

In the end, Pence chose to certify the election results, and no one who was familiar with the Pence of Phi Gamma Delta could have had much doubt that he would do anything else. But, as with so many of the moments that have seen Pence pulled in multiple directions, Pence gained less than he lost. Trump loyalists say he betrayed his benefactor and certified illegitimate results. Trump haters say he had already spent too long enabling a toxic president and therefore offered too little, too late. For all the good feeling Pence enjoys in certain corners, his net national favorability numbers are even worse than Trump’s — or, for that matter, President Biden’s.

Advertisement

Pence doesn’t have to do this. The Trump years were exhausting. In April of 2021, Pence had a pacemaker implanted. After a political career that has involved more than a dozen family moves, he and Karen live in a house that they plan to keep, a recently built 10,349-square-foot spread in Carmel, Ind., a wealthy suburb about 15 miles north of downtown Indianapolis. He could settle into it for a moment. Instead, almost from the minute he left office, Pence has been traveling all the time. As we read accounts of Trump boiling over with frustration in exile, it’s easy to overlook the agony of Pence. But losing always hurts, and, until Jan. 20, 2021, Pence had been in elected office for more than two decades. Afterward, he had no real job. If he doesn’t try to stay prominent in political life, then — what?

Pence might even argue he does have to do this. People close to him say that he prays before every big decision, and Pence likes to note the distinction between being driven and being called. “Over time, I’ve developed a healthy distrust of my own ambition,” he has written, and, if he has thrown his hat in the ring, it’s because he believes that the thing he distrusts isn’t in the driver’s seat. “It might be fair to ask why I’m challenging my former running mate,” Pence said in his campaign announcement. “Let me say from my heart, it begins with a promise that I made to the American people and to almighty God, and it ends with different visions for the future of our nation and our party.”

Pence will continue to look for indications of being called to serve, perhaps finding more of them than an outsider might detect, and in some ways his very campaign is an expression of faith — faith that following the rules was the right thing to do, even if Trump reportedly thought it made him a “p---y” and many of Trump’s supporters felt it made him a turncoat.

When he announced his candidacy and appeared for a town hall on CNN, some conservatives liked what they saw. National Review contributor Jeffrey Blehar noted that Pence’s campaign was probably futile but praised it for being “dignified” and “politically brave” and admitted that it spoke to “something deep within my conservative heartstrings.” Less enthusiastic was Trump’s former chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon, who posted on the platform Gettr that “Judas Pence is even phonier and creepier than I remember.” The two poles of keenness were a reminder, if one was needed, of the intensity of the rifts within the American right today. Maybe Pence sees this and hopes he can sidestep Bannonite wing of the party. Or maybe he sees his detractors much as he saw his alienated friends at Phi Gamma Delta — as part of a brotherhood that can be mended, with a lot of work and a lot of faith.