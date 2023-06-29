An illustration shows six people of many ages, races and genders smiling and looking to the reader.

What’s in a name?

How six trans and gender non-conforming people chose their names

June 29, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT

Lusia. Hobbes. Ajax. Saoirse. Apollo. Saeroi.

These names were not given, they were chosen.

These choices can hold a meaning that is deeply personal and reflect their sense of self. They can honor their heritage or a lost loved one. They can help to shed a past self, helping their bearers to come into who they are or aspire to be.

For trans and gender nonconforming people who decide to change their name, it can be an opportunity to reflect and transform. To unite disparate parts of themselves or find something that fits and feels good to hear.

To get there is a journey. Here’s how six people found their names.

Stories have been edited for length and clarity.

Reporting by Hannah Good, N. Kirkpatrick and Anne Branigin. Illustrations by Apollo Baltazar. Comics editing and art direction by Hannah Good. Additional editing by Riley MacLeod. Copy editing by Panfilo Garcia.

