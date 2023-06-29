Lusia. Hobbes. Ajax. Saoirse. Apollo. Saeroi.
What’s in a name?
How six trans and gender non-conforming people chose their names
For trans and gender nonconforming people who decide to change their name, it can be an opportunity to reflect and transform. To unite disparate parts of themselves or find something that fits and feels good to hear.
To get there is a journey. Here’s how six people found their names.
Stories have been edited for length and clarity.
Reporting by Hannah Good, N. Kirkpatrick and Anne Branigin. Illustrations by Apollo Baltazar. Comics editing and art direction by Hannah Good. Additional editing by Riley MacLeod. Copy editing by Panfilo Garcia.